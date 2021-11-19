Record's Recipe Corner

TURKEY SOUP

  • 1 leftover turkey carcass (from a 14-pound turkey)
  • 3 quarts water
  • 2 (14.5 oz.) cans reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup uncooked long grain rice
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 4 celery ribs, finely chopped
  • 2 medium carrots, grated
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • Dash poultry seasoning
  • Salt, optional

In a stockpot, place turkey carcass, water and broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 4-5 hours. Remove carcass from stock. Remove any meat; dice. Return to stock along with rice, onion, celery, carrots, bay leaf and poultry seasoning. Add remaining seasonings to taste. Cover, simmer over medium-low heat until rice is cooked. Discard bay leaf. Makes 12 servings (12 quarts).

CREAMY SLOW COOKER POTATO SOUP

  • 3 cups peeled and cubed potatoes
  • 1/2 cup chopped celery
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 1 teaspoon dried parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 pinch ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • 1/2 (8 oz.) package cream cheese
  • 1 cup chopped ham

Place potatoes, celery, onion, chicken stock and parsley into a slow cooker. Season with salt and black pepper. Set cooker on high, cover and simmer until vegetables are tender, about 2 hours. Whisk flour with milk in a bowl until smooth. Pour into slow cooker and stir until thickened. Cook on high for 2 more hours. Mash potatoes in the slow cooker to desired thickness and consistency; stir in cream cheese and cooked ham. Simmer soup until cream cheese has melted, soup is thick and creamy and ham is heated through, 30 minutes to 1 hour. Makes 4 servings.

FESTIVE CRANBERRY FRUIT SALAD

  • 1 (12 oz.)  package fresh or frozen cranberries
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 5 medium apples, diced
  • 2 medium firm bananas, sliced
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries, thawed
  • 1 (11 oz.) can mandarin oranges, undrained
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen raspberries, thawed
  • 3/4 cup fresh strawberries, halved

In large saucepan, combine the cranberries, water and sugar. Cook and stir over medium heat until berries pop, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat; cool slightly. In a large bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Add cranberry mixture; stir gently. Refrigerate until serving. Note: If using frozen blueberries, use without thawing to avoid discoloring the batter.

BEER-CHEESE VELVET SOUP

  • 3/4 cup butter, cubed
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 (12 oz.) bottle light beer
  • 4 cups chicken or vegetable stock, divided
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon ground mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 4 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • Bread bowls, crumbled bacon and shredded cheddar cheese, optional

In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour until blended; gradually whisk beer until smooth.  Whisk in stock, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, salt, pepper and cayenne. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Reduce heat. Gradually stir in cheese until melted. If desired, serve soup in bread bowls and top with crumbled bacon and shredded cheese. Makes 8 servings (1 1/2 quarts).

TURKEY CUPCAKES

  • 6 chocolate frosted cupcakes (make your own or store bought)
  • 6 Nutter Butter cookies
  • 12 candy eyeballs
  • 3 Orange Reese’s Pieces (cut in half)
  • 30 pieces of candy corn (five for each turkey)
  • Cookie decorating gel (red)
  • Chocolate sprinkles
  • A small amount of homemade icing to use as glue for the turkey face (1/4 powdered sugar, 1/5 teaspoon of milk. Stir well to combine. If too thick, add a little milk. If too thin, add a bit more sugar.)         

Using a toothpick, apply a drop of icing to the back of each candy eyeball. Apply each eyeball about 1/2 inch down from the top center of each Nutter Butter cookie. Then apply a drop of icing to a 1/2 piece of Reese’s Pieces candy. Apply to the cookie for the nose, right under the eyeballs. Add a small line of red cookie decorating gel right next to the nose to create the gobbler. Stick the cookie down into the frosted cupcake, right in the center. About 1/2 the cookie should stick out when you are finished.

    If you have a recipe you’d like to share -

please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com

