TURKEY SOUP
- 1 leftover turkey carcass (from a 14-pound turkey)
- 3 quarts water
- 2 (14.5 oz.) cans reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1/2 cup uncooked long grain rice
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 4 celery ribs, finely chopped
- 2 medium carrots, grated
- 1 bay leaf
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- Dash poultry seasoning
- Salt, optional
In a stockpot, place turkey carcass, water and broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 4-5 hours. Remove carcass from stock. Remove any meat; dice. Return to stock along with rice, onion, celery, carrots, bay leaf and poultry seasoning. Add remaining seasonings to taste. Cover, simmer over medium-low heat until rice is cooked. Discard bay leaf. Makes 12 servings (12 quarts).
CREAMY SLOW COOKER POTATO SOUP
- 3 cups peeled and cubed potatoes
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 pinch ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 1/2 (8 oz.) package cream cheese
- 1 cup chopped ham
Place potatoes, celery, onion, chicken stock and parsley into a slow cooker. Season with salt and black pepper. Set cooker on high, cover and simmer until vegetables are tender, about 2 hours. Whisk flour with milk in a bowl until smooth. Pour into slow cooker and stir until thickened. Cook on high for 2 more hours. Mash potatoes in the slow cooker to desired thickness and consistency; stir in cream cheese and cooked ham. Simmer soup until cream cheese has melted, soup is thick and creamy and ham is heated through, 30 minutes to 1 hour. Makes 4 servings.
FESTIVE CRANBERRY FRUIT SALAD
- 1 (12 oz.) package fresh or frozen cranberries
- 3/4 cup water
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 5 medium apples, diced
- 2 medium firm bananas, sliced
- 1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries, thawed
- 1 (11 oz.) can mandarin oranges, undrained
- 1 cup fresh or frozen raspberries, thawed
- 3/4 cup fresh strawberries, halved
In large saucepan, combine the cranberries, water and sugar. Cook and stir over medium heat until berries pop, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat; cool slightly. In a large bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Add cranberry mixture; stir gently. Refrigerate until serving. Note: If using frozen blueberries, use without thawing to avoid discoloring the batter.
BEER-CHEESE VELVET SOUP
- 3/4 cup butter, cubed
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 (12 oz.) bottle light beer
- 4 cups chicken or vegetable stock, divided
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon ground mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 4 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- Bread bowls, crumbled bacon and shredded cheddar cheese, optional
In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour until blended; gradually whisk beer until smooth. Whisk in stock, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, salt, pepper and cayenne. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Reduce heat. Gradually stir in cheese until melted. If desired, serve soup in bread bowls and top with crumbled bacon and shredded cheese. Makes 8 servings (1 1/2 quarts).
TURKEY CUPCAKES
- 6 chocolate frosted cupcakes (make your own or store bought)
- 6 Nutter Butter cookies
- 12 candy eyeballs
- 3 Orange Reese’s Pieces (cut in half)
- 30 pieces of candy corn (five for each turkey)
- Cookie decorating gel (red)
- Chocolate sprinkles
- A small amount of homemade icing to use as glue for the turkey face (1/4 powdered sugar, 1/5 teaspoon of milk. Stir well to combine. If too thick, add a little milk. If too thin, add a bit more sugar.)
Using a toothpick, apply a drop of icing to the back of each candy eyeball. Apply each eyeball about 1/2 inch down from the top center of each Nutter Butter cookie. Then apply a drop of icing to a 1/2 piece of Reese’s Pieces candy. Apply to the cookie for the nose, right under the eyeballs. Add a small line of red cookie decorating gel right next to the nose to create the gobbler. Stick the cookie down into the frosted cupcake, right in the center. About 1/2 the cookie should stick out when you are finished.
