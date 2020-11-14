BONELESS PORK LOIN ROAST WITH HERBED PEPPER RUB
- 2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 to 2 Tablespoons coarsely ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons dried basil, crushed
- 2 teaspoons dried rosemary, crushed
- 2 teaspoons dried thyme, crushed
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 3-pound boneless pork top loin roast (single loin)
- 1 recipe black-eyed pea salsa
- Lemon wedges (optional)
- Fresh thyme sprigs (optional)
Preheat oven to 350°. For rub, in a small bowl, stir together Parmesan cheese, pepper, basil, rosemary, dried thyme, garlic powder and salt. On a sheet of waxed paper, sprinkle rub in an even layer. Roll roast in rub to coat on all sides. Place roast on a rack in a shall roasting pan. Insert an oven-going meat thermometer into center of roast. Roast in a 350° oven for 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours or until meat thermometer registers 150°. Cover roast with foil and let stand for 15 minutes. The temperature of the roast after standing should be 160°. Slice roast and serve with cold or hot black-eyed pea salsa. If desired, garnish with lemon wedges and fresh thyme. To make black-eyed pea salsa, in a medium bowl, stir together 2 15-ounce cans black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained; 1 16-ounce jar salsa; 1/2 cup sliced green onion (4); and 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper. Cover and chill until serving time, or if desired, place salsa in a medium saucepan; bring just to boiling over medium heat. Remove from heat; cover to keep warm. Makes 12 servings.
BEEF AND CABBAGE WRAPS
- 8 8-inch flour tortillas
- 12 ounces lean ground beef
- 1/2 cup chopped onion (1 medium)
- 1 cup frozen whole kernel corn
- 1/2 to 2/3 cup bottled barbecue sauce
- 2 cups packaged shredded cabbage with carrot (coleslaw mix)
Wrap tortillas tightly in foil; place on baking sheet. Heat in a 350° oven about 10 minutes or until heated through. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook ground beef and onion over medium heat until beef is brown and onion is tender. Drain off fat. Stir in corn and 1/3 cup barbecue sauce. Cook and stir until heated through. To serve, spread one side of tortillas with some of the remaining barbecue sauce. Spoon about 1/2 cup meat mixture on each tortilla. Top evenly with shredded cabbage mix. Roll up tortillas to enclose filling to make wraps. Makes 4 servings.
BABY CHEESECAKES
- 1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla or almond extract
- Cherry pie filling
- Vanilla wafers
Place vanilla wafers in bottom of foil cupcake liner in a muffin pan. Blend cream cheese, sugar, lemon juice, eggs and flavoring until smooth. Top each vanilla wafer with about 2 Tablespoons cream cheese mixture. Bake at 350° for 15 to 20 minutes. Cool. Top with cherry pie filling (3 cherries). Keep refrigerated. Recipe submitted by Betty Devriendt.
MIKES’ CARAMEL GARDEN POPCORN
- 8 quarts of popped popcorn
- 2 cups light brown sugar
- 1 cup light karo corn syrup
- 1 cup butter (two sticks)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup or less peanuts
Heat oven at 250°. Spray large roaster pan with butter-flavored cooking spray. Spread the popped popcorn evenly in roaster pan. In sauce pan, combine brown sugar, Karo corn syrup, butter and salt. Let boil for about 5 minutes without stirring. Remove from heat. Add baking soda and vanilla; stir well. Pour over popcorn. Sprinkle peanuts on top. Bake in oven for about 45 minutes. Recipe submitted by Mike Bergren.
SZECHWAN-FRIED CHICKEN BREASTS
- 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
- 1 teaspoon chile oil
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
- 1 Tablespoon cooking oil
- 1/4 cup apricot preserves
- 1/4 cup chicken broth
- Shredded orange peel (optional)
- Snipped fresh chives (optional)
- Hot cooked rice (optional)
In a small bowl, stir together soy sauce, ginger, 1/2 teaspoon of the chile oil and the sugar; set aside. Place flour in a shallow dish. Brush both sides of chicken with soy sauce mixture. Dip chicken in flour to coat. In a large nonstick skillet, cook chicken in hot oil over medium-high heat for 8 to 12 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (170°), turning once. Remove chicken from skillet; cover and keep warm. For sauce, add apricot preserves, broth and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon chile oil to the skillet. Cook and stir over medium heat until preserves melt and mixture is heated through. Spoon sauce over chicken. If desired, sprinkle with orange peel. If desired, stir chives into hot cooked rice; serve with chicken. Makes 4 servings.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.