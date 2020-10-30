PUMPKIN-CIDER STEW
- 3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons fennel seeds, crushed
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 2-pound boneless beef chuck roast, cut into
- 1-inch cubes
- 2 medium onions, halved and thinly sliced
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 can (14 oz.) lower-sodium beef broth
- 1 1/2 cups apple cider
- 1/4 cup cider vinegar
- 1 2-to-3-pound pie pumpkin or 2 pounds potatoes
- 4 medium parsnips and/or carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 red apples, cored and cut into wedges
In a resealable plastic bag, combine flour, fennel seeds, salt and pepper. Add beef cubes, a few at a time, shaking to coat. In a Dutch oven, cook half of the beef and onion in 1 Tablespoon of the hot oil over medium heat until beef is brown. Use a slotted spoon, remove beef mixture from pan; set aside. Add remaining beef and onion to pan and cook in remaining 1 Tablespoon hot oil until meat is brown. Return all beef and onion to pan. Add broth, cider and vinegar. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, cover, for 1 1/4 hours. Meanwhile, if using pie pumpkin, peel, seed and remove strings from pumpkin. Cut pumpkin into 1- to 2-inch chunks. If using potatoes, peel and cut potatoes into wedges. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 25 minutes. Add apple; simmer, covered, for 5 to 10 minutes more or until vegetables and apple are tender. Makes 8 servings.
ZUCCHINI AND CHICKEN PASTA TOSS
- 1 package (9 oz.) refrigerated red sweet pepper fettuccine pasta
- 1/4 of a 7-ounce jar oil-packed dried tomato strips or pieces (1/4 cup)
- 1 large zucchini or yellow summer squash, halved lengthwise and sliced (about 2 cups)
- 8 ounces packaged skinless, boneless chicken breast strips (stir-fry strips)
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 cup finely shredded Parmesan, Romano or Asiago cheese (2 ounces)
- Fresh ground black pepper
Using kitchen scissors, cut pasta strands in half. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Return pasta to hot pan; cover and keep warm. Meanwhile, drain tomatoes, reserving 2 Tablespoons of the oil. Set drained tomatoes aside. In a large skillet, cook zucchini in 1 Tablespoon of the hot reserved oil over medium-high heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until crisp-tender. Remove from skillet. Add the remaining 1 Tablespoon reserved oil to skillet. Add chicken strips; cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes or until no longer pink. Add chicken, zucchini, drained tomatoes and oil to cooked pasta; toss gently to combine. Sprinkle each serving with cheese. Season to taste with pepper. Makes 4 servings.
ROASTED PORK WITH PEACH SAUCE
- 1 3-pound boneless pork top loin roast (double loin, tied)
- 1/4 teaspoon onion salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 can (15.25 oz.) sliced peaches in heavy syrup
- 1/2 cup bottled chili sauce
- 1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
- 3 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch mixed with 2 Tablespoons water
- Nonstick cooking spray
- Hot cooked egg noodles (optional)
Coat a 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Place pork in cooker; sprinkle with onion salt and pepper. Drain peaches, reserving the syrup. Combine the reserved syrup, the chili sauce, brown sugar, vinegar and pumpkin pie spice. Pour over pork; scatter peaches over pork. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 hours. Transfer pork to a cutting board. Cover with foil and let stand for 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove peach slices from cooker; set aside and keep warm. Place cooking liquid in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Stir in cornstarch mixture; heat and stir about 30 seconds until sauce is thickened and bubbly. To serve, slice pork and spoon reserved peach slices over slices. Serve with sauce and, if desired, egg noodles. Makes 8 servings.
NO-CHOP POTATO SALAD
- 1 package (24 oz.) frozen diced hash brown potatoes with onions and peppers
- 1 1/2 cups thinly sliced celery (3 stalks)
- 1 container (8 oz.) light dairy sour cream chive dip
- 2/3 cup light mayonnaise dressing or salad dressing
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 1 Tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon yellow mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3 hard-cooked eggs, coarsely chopped
- Celery leaves (optional)
- Coarsely ground black pepper
In a large covered saucepan, cook hash brown potatoes in boiling water for 6 to 8 minutes or until tender; drain well. In a large bowl, combine potatoes and celery. Set aside. In a small bowl, stir together sour cream dip, mayonnaise dressing, sugar, vinegar, mustard and salt. Add mayonnaise mixture to potato mixture; toss lightly to coat. Gently fold in hard-cooked eggs. Cover and chill for 4 to 24 hours. Before serving, garnish with celery leaves, if desired, and sprinkle with pepper. Makes 20 servings.
