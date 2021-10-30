SAUSAGE POTATO SOUP
- 1/2 pound smoked kielbasa, diced
- 6 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 2 cups frozen corn
- 1 1/2 cups chicken broth
- 1 celery rib, sliced
- 1/4 cup sliced carrot
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 1/2 cups whole milk
- 2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh parsley
In a large saucepan, cook kielbasa over medium heat until lightly browned, 5 minutes, drain and set aside. In the same pan, combine the potatoes, corn, broth, celery, carrot and seasonings. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until vegetables are tender, 15 minutes. Add the milk, cheese, parsley and sausage. Cook and stir over low heat until cheese is melted and soup is heated through, about 5 minutes. Makes 6 servings.
HEARTY BEEF AND BARLEY SOUP
- 1 pound beef top round steak, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1 Tablespoon canola oil
- 3 (14.5 oz. )cans beef broth
- 2 cups water
- 1/3 cup medium pearl barley
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup chopped carrots
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 3 Tablespoons minced fresh parsley
- 1 cup frozen peas
In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Brown beef on all sides; drain. Stir in broth, water, barley, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 1 hour. Add carrots, celery, onion and parsley; cover and simmer until meat and vegetables are tender, 30-40 minutes. Stir in peas; heat through. Makes 9 servings (2 1/4 quarts).
PUMPKIN PANCAKES WITH CINNAMON BROWN BUTTER
- 1/2 cup butter, cubed
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 1 1/3 cups 2% milk
- 3/4 cup canned pumpkin
- 1/2 cup ricotta cheese
In a small heavy saucepan, cook butter over medium heat for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown, stirring occasionally. Add the maple syrup, cinnamon and nutmeg. Remove from the heat; stir in pecans. In a small bowl, combine the flour, brown sugar, baking powder and salt. In another bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, pumpkin and cheese. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Drop batter by 1/4 cupfuls onto a greased hot griddle; turn when bubbles form on top. Cook until the second side is golden brown. Serve with cinnamon butter. Makes 14 pancakes (1 cup butter).
APPLESAUCE SPICE CUPCAKES
- 1/3 cup butter, softened
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
- 3/4 cup applesauce
- 1 cup prepared cream cheese frosting
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine dry ingredients; add to creamed mixture alternately with applesauce. Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cup two-thirds full/. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack. Frost cooled cupcakes. Makes 1 dozen.
SLOW-COOKER APPLE PUDDING CAKE
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2/3 cup plus 1/4 cup sugar, divided
- 3 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup cold butter
- 1 cup 2% milk
- 2 medium tart apples, peeled and chopped
- 1 1/2 cups orange juice
- 1/2 cup honey
- 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 1/3 cups sour cream
- 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
In a small bowl, combine the flour, 2/3 cup sugar, baking powder and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembled coarse crumbs. Stir in milk just until moistened. Spread into the bottom of a greased 4- or 5-quart slow cooker; sprinkle apples over batter. In a small bowl, combine orange juice, honey, melted butter, cinnamon and the remaining 1/4 cup sugar; pour over apples. Cover and cook on high 2-3 hours, until apples are tender. In a small bowl, combine sour cream and confectioners’ sugar. Serve with warm pudding cake. Makes 10 servings.
If you have a recipe you'd like to share -
please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com
