EASY APPLE DESSERT PIZZA
- 1 pre-made thin pizza crust
- 1 can apple pie filling
- 4 Tablespoons butter, softened to room temperature
- 2/3 cup brown sugar
- 2/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 Tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1-2 Tablespoons milk
Preheat oven to 350°. Take crust out of package and place on round baking sheet. Open the can of pie filling and cut the apple pieces inside the can back and forth using a sharp knife to break up apple pieces. Spread the apple pie filling evenly on the pizza crust. In a bowl, combine softened butter, brown sugar, flour and cinnamon until crumbly (use a fork, pastry cutter or hands). Sprinkle the crumb topping over the apple filling. Bake for about 23-30 minutes, until heated through and crumb topping is slightly browned. While pizza is cooling, start making icing. Whisk together powdered sugar and milk. Add milk slowly until the desired consistency is reached. Drizzle icing across the pizza. Using a sharp pizza cutter, slice pizza and serve. Makes 6 servings.
EASY PUMPKIN CREAM TRIFLE
- 1 (18.25 oz.) package spice cake mix
- 1 (3.4 oz.) package instant vanilla pudding
- 1 cup pumpkin puree
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 3 eggs
- 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- 2 cups cold milk
- 2 (3.4 oz.) packages cheesecake flavor instant pudding and pie filling
- 2 cups whipped topping
- 1 cup chopped toasted pecans
- 1 cup English toffee bits
Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly grease a 9-by-3-inch baking dish. Combine the cake mix, vanilla pudding mix, pumpkin, water, oil, eggs and pie spice in a large mixing bowl; pour into the prepared dish. Bake in the preheated oven for 45 to 50 minutes. Allow to cook to room temperature on a wire rack. Cut the cake into 1-inch cubes. Whisk together the milk and cheesecake pudding mix. Allow to set, about 2 minutes. Fold the whipped topping into the pudding mixture. Layer 1/3 of the cake cubes into the bottom of a large bowl; top with 1/3 of the cream mixture and sprinkle with 1/3 of the pecans and toffee bit. Repeat layering until all ingredients are used. Refrigerate 1 hour before serving. Makes 20 servings.
OLD FASHIONED EASY APPLE CRISP
- 6 Golden Delicious apples, peeled and chopped
- 2 Tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 3/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided
- 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 3/4 cup old fashioned oats
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup cold unsalted butter, diced into small cubes
- Pinch of kosher salt
Preheat oven to 350°. Butter an 8-by-8-inch baking dish or spray with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside. In a mixing bowl, add chopped apples, granulated sugar, 3/4 teaspoon of the cinnamon and lemon juice. Stir to combine, then transfer to prepared baking dish. Ina separate mixing bowl, add topping ingredients (brown sugar, oats, flour 1 teaspoon cinnamon, salt and diced cold butter). Use a pastry cutter to cut the butter into the oat mixture, using a slight downward twisting motion, until mixture resembles pea-sized crumbs. Alternatively, two forks or hands can be used to cut butter into the mixture. Spread topping over apples in baking dish and gently pat to even it out. Bake 40-50 minutes, until golden brown and bubbly. Serve warm and enjoy. Makes 6 servings.
PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE ROLL
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin spice
- 3 large eggs
- 2/3 cups pumpkin puree
- Cooking spray
- Powdered sugar, for rolling
Preheat oven to 350°. Line a 15-by-10-inch jelly roll pan with parchment and grease with cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine sugar, flour, salt, baking soda, pumpkin spice, eggs and pumpkin puree until just combined. Spread into prepared pan and bake until a toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out clean, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, lay out a large kitchen towel on the counter (preferably one with little to no texture) and dust with powdered sugar. When cake is done baking, flip onto kitchen towel and gently peel off parchment paper. Starting at a short end, gently but tightly roll cake into a log. Let cool completely. Meanwhile, make filling: In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, melted butter, vanilla, powdered sugar and salt. Using a hand mixer, whip until smooth. When cake is cooled, gently unroll (it’s OK if it remains slightly curled) and spread with cream cheese filling. Roll back up and dust with more powdered sugar. Slice and serve. Makes 8-10 servings.
