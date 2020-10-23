GHOST HALLOWEEN COOKIES
- 1 package Milano Chocolate Filled Cookies
- 6 ounces white almond bark, melted
- 45 mini chocolate chips
Carefully dip Milano cookie into the melted white almond bark. Place on a silicone baking sheet or parchment paper. Place 3 mini chocolate chips onto the “ghost.” Two up top, close together for the eyes and then one in the middle below for the mouth. Repeat with the remaining cookies. Let cook to set. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3-4 days. Makes 15 cookies.
HALLOWEEN MUMMY PRETZELS
- 3/4 cup white chocolate chips or candy melts, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon coconut oil (or shortening)
- Mini pretzels
- Candy eyeballs
Place 1/2 cup white chocolate chips in a glass bowl with 1/2 teaspoon coconut oil. Microwave on high for 1 minute. Let sit in the microwave for an additional minute. Stir gently, then return to the microwave for 15 seconds, if needed. Place remaining 1/4 cup white chocolate chips in small Ziploc bag. Microwave for 45 seconds, or until warm and soft. Dip each pretzel into the bowl of white chocolate, gently tapping the edge of the bowl to release excess chocolate. To make the process easier, use a dipping tool. Lay the covered pretzel down on a piece of wax paper. Place candy eye balls into the top two cavities in the pretzel. Let cool until solid. Repeat the process until you have the desired amount of mummy pretzels, re-heating up the chocolate as necessary. Store in an airtight container to save. Makes 18 servings.
HALLOWEEN POPCORN
- 2 packages microwave popcorn, popped (about 9 cups) or about 1/3 cup unpopped kernels
- 1 stick butter (1/2 cup)
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 cup heavy whipping cream
- 3 or 4 different types of Halloween themed candy
Pop the popcorn and remove any un-popped kernels. Put popcorn in a large bowl and set aside. Combine the butter, sugar and whipping cream in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat and boil for about 5 minutes, stirring often. Pour over popcorn and stir to combine. Add in Halloween candy (e.g. candy corn and M&Ms) and stir to combine. Serve immediately. Makes 12 servings.
Microwavable version: Combine butter, sugar and whipping cream in a large glass bowl. Microwave for 2 1/2 minutes, stir, then for an additional 2 minutes. Pour over popcorn.
CARAMEL APPLES
- 2 cups sugar
- 1/4 cup light corn syrup
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 6 medium very crisp apples (such as Honeycrisp, Red Delicious, Pink Lady or Granny Smith), well washed and dried
- Kosher salt
- Nonstick cooking spray, for the parchment
Special Equipment: A candy thermometer, 6 candy apple sticks, large lollipop sticks or dowel rods, cut to 5-inch lengths with one end sharpened.
Add the sugar, corn syrup and 1/2 cup water to a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir a few times before the sugar begins to boil to combine the ingredients. Attach a candy thermometer to the inside of the pan and bring the syrup to a boil. Cook until the syrup begins to turn an amber color, then swirl the syrup to even out the color. Continue to cook until the syrup is a deep amber and the thermometer reads between 375° to 380°, then remove from the heat. Carefully pour in the cream and gently whisk to combine. Stir in the butter, vanilla and a pinch of salt until smooth. Keep off the heat, but keep the thermometer attached to the pan. Pierce the apples through the stem ends about halfway through with candy apple sticks. Line a baking sheet with parchment and lightly spray with nonstick cooking spray. When the temperature of the caramel reads around 190°, dip an apple, using the stick as a handle and swirling to coat completely. Allow excess caramel to drip off the bottom and use a spatula to help remove any large amount of caramel, as it will pool around the apple when set down to cool on the lined baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining apples, gently heating the caramel on the stovetop over low heat, stirring, if it gets too thick for dipping. Allow the caramel to set and cool completely before serving or wrapping apples, about 1 hour. To add toppings, dip apples in mini chocolate candies, shredded coconut, crushed cookies or chopped nuts immediately after coating with caramel. Makes 6 candy apples.
GRAVEYARD DIP
- Soft tortillas
- Vegetable cooking spray
- Salsa
- Guacamole
Heat oven to 350°. Using a sharp knife, cut the tortillas into 2-to-3-inch-long tombstone shapes. Place the tortilla tombstones onto a baking sheet. Spray with vegetable cooking spray. Bake for 8 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve with salsa, guacamole and black bean dip.
