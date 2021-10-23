SAUSAGE POTATO SOUP
- 1/2 pound smoked kielbasa, diced
- 6 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 2 cups frozen corn
- 1 1/2 cups chicken broth
- 1 celery rib, sliced
- 1/4 cup sliced carrot
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 1/2 cups whole milk
- 2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh parsley
In a large saucepan, cook kielbasa over medium heat until lightly browned, 5 minutes; drain and set aside. In the same pan, combine the potatoes, corn, broth, celery, carrot and seasonings. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until vegetables are tender, 15 minutes. Add the milk, cheese, parsley and sausage. Cook and stir over low heat until cheese is melted and soup is heated through, about 5 minutes. Makes 6 servings.
APPLE CINNAMON CAKE
- 1 package yellow cake mix (regular size)
- 1 (21 oz.) can apple pie filling
- 4 large eggs, room temperature
- 2/3 cup canola oil
- 6 Tablespoons cinnamon sugar
Glaze:
- 1 cup perfectioners’ sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 to 2 Tablespoons water
Preheat oven to 350°. Grease (preferably with solid shortening for easier removal of cakes) and flour a 10-inch fluted tube pan. Combine cake mix, pie filling, eggs and oil; beat on low speed 30 seconds. Beat on medium 3 minutes. Pour half of the batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle with 3 Tablespoons cinnamon sugar. Add remaining cake mix; top with remaining cinnamon sugar. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 40-45 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. Mix confectioners’ sugar, cinnamon and enough water to reach desired consistency. Spoon glaze over cake, allowing some to flow over sides. Makes 12 servings.
AUTUMN PUMPKIN CHILI
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 small green pepper, chopped
- 1 small sweet yellow pepper, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon canola oil
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 pound ground turkey
- 1 (15 oz.) solid-pack pumpkin
- 1 (14.5 oz.) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 4 1/2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- Optional toppings: Shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, corn chips and sliced green onions
In a large skillet, saute onion and the green and yellow peppers in oil until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Crumble turkey into skillet. Cook over medium heat until meat is no longer pink. Transfer to a 3-quart slow cooker. Stir in the pumpkin, tomatoes, chili powder, salt and pepper. Cover and cook on low for 7-9 hours. If desired, serve with toppings. Makes 4 servings.
ANTI-VAMPIRE POTION
(BUTTERNUT SQUASH & GARLIC SOUP)
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 8 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 4 cups peeled butternut squash, cut in 1-inch cubes
- 2 cups vegetables stick
- 2 cups half-and-half cream
- 8 cooked bacon strips, chopped
- 1 (5.2 oz.) package Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Gournay Cheese, crumbled
In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook until tender, 3-4 minutes. Add cinnamon and nutmeg; cook 2 minutes. Stir in squash and vegetable stock. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until squash is tender, 15-20 minutes. Use an immersion blender or pulse soup in batches in blender until smooth. Return to pan; add half-and-half cream and salt and pepper to taste. Heat through, but do not boil. Serve immediately with bacon and crumbled cheese. Makes 6 servings.
BACON QUICHE TARTS
- 6 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 5 teaspoons 2% milk
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 1/2 cup shredded Colby cheese
- 2 Tablespoons chopped green pepper
- 1 Tablespoon finely chopped onion
- 1 (8 oz.) tube refrigerated crescent rolls
- 5 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
- Thinly sliced green onions, optional
Preheat oven to 375°. In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and milk until smooth. Add the eggs, cheese, green pepper and onion. Separate crescent dough into 8 triangles; press onto the bottom and up the sides of greased muffin cups. Sprinkle half of the bacon into cups. Pour egg mixture over bacon; top with remaining bacon. Bake, uncovered, at 375°, for 18-22 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Serve warm. If desired, top with chopped green onion. Makes 8 servings.
