VEGETARIAN TATER TOT HOTDISH

  • 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 cup yellow onion, diced
  • 1/4 cup celery, finely diced
  • 1/4 cup carrot, finely diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • Pinch of red pepper flakes
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 cup frozen corn
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 cup condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, freshly shredded
  • 30-34 frozen tater tots

