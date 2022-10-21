Preheat oven to 375°. In a 10-inch cast-iron skillet or another skillet, melt butter with olive oil over medium heat. Add onion, celery and carrot and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add garlic; season with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes to taste. Stir and cook for another 3 minutes, until all the vegetables are tender. Add frozen corn and peas. Stir for about 1 minute. Remove from heat, stir in the parsley and cream of mushroom soup until fully combined. If cooking in the same skillet, spread the filling evenly across the pan, otherwise transfer to an 8-by-8-inch or other small casserole pan, spreading evenly. Sprinkle cheeses on top, then line tater tots across the surface of the hotdish in a single layer. Bake for 28 to 33 minutes until bubbly and tater tots are golden brown. Let sit 2 to 3 minutes before serving. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Makes 4 servings.
BROCCOLI CASSEROLE
6 cups chopped, fresh broccoli florets
1 (10.75 oz.) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
1 cup mayonnaise
1/2 stick butter, melted
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1/2 medium onion, finely diced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 1/2 cups grated extra-sharp cheddar cheese
1 full sleeve crackers, Ritz finely crushed
Place broccoli in a steamer basket over simmering water. Cover and steam for about 5 minutes. Chop into bite-sized pieces. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, combine broccoli, soup, mayonnaise, butter, eggs, onion, salt and pepper. Mix well. Add 1 cup of cheese and mix again. Place mixture in a medium butter casserole dish. Sprinkle remaining cheese and crackers on top. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes and let stand for 15 minutes before serving. Makes 8 servings.
GHOST HALLOWEEN COOKIES
1 package Milano chocolate filled cookies
6 ounces white almond bark, melted
45 mini chocolate chips
Carefully dip a Milano cookie into the melted white almond bark. Place on a silicone baking sheet or parchment paper. Place 3 mini chocolate chips onto the “ghost.” Two up top, close together for the eyes and then one in the middle below for the mouth. Repeat with remaining cookies. Let cool to set. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 to 4 days. Makes 15 cookies.
Preheat oven to 350°. Line two 12-cup muffin pans with paper liners; set aside. In a large bowl, beat cake mix, eggs, water, oil and vanilla with an electric mixer on medium speed to high and beat for 2 minutes. Place half of batter in a separate bowl. To one bowl, add yellow food coloring; mix well. To other bowl, add orange food coloring; mix well. Evenly divide yellow batter among muffin cups, then top with orange batter. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in the centers comes out clean, about 18 to 22 minutes. Remove from oven and cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely. Place creamy marshmallow frosting in a pastry bag fitted with a large round tip. Pipe frosting onto cupcakes. Garnish with candy corn, if desired. Store covered in refrigerator for up to 3 days. To make the creamy marshmallow frosting, in a large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth, about 3 minutes. Add confectioners’ sugar and vanilla and beat until creamy, about 2 minutes. Add whhipped topping and beat until combined. Use immediately, or store covered in refrigerator for up to 3 days. if refrigerated, allow to come to room temperature for 30 minutes and beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Makes 24 servings.
