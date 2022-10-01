CHICKEN DUMPLING SOUP

  • 4  Tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 2 to 3 chopped carrots
  • 3 celery, sliced
  • 1 Tablespoon cloves garlic, minced
  • 8 cups chicken broth
  • 2 pounds chicken, shredded
  • 1  teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 Tablespoon dried parsley
  • Thicken soup
  • 3 Tablespoons cornstarch
  • 3 Tablespoons water

