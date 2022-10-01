CHICKEN DUMPLING SOUP
- 4 Tablespoons butter
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 2 to 3 chopped carrots
- 3 celery, sliced
- 1 Tablespoon cloves garlic, minced
- 8 cups chicken broth
- 2 pounds chicken, shredded
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 Tablespoon dried parsley
- Thicken soup
- 3 Tablespoons cornstarch
- 3 Tablespoons water
Dumplings
- 1 1/2 cup flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3 Tablespoons butter, cold
- 3/4 cup milk
In a large 8-quart pot, melt the butter and add in the onions, carrots and celery. Cook and stir until the onion is soft and translucent. Add in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Pour in the chicken broth and add in the shredded chicken. Season with salt, pepper, bay leaves and parsley. Bring to a boil, then turn down the heat and allow to simmer while you make the dumplings. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt. Using a cheese grater, grate the cold butter into the flour mixture and stir to coat the butter. Pour in the milk and stir until a ball forms with the dough. You can knead it a few times in the bowl, if needed. Pull off 1-inch pieces off the dough and drop into the soup. Cover with a lid and allow to simmer for 15-20 minutes, until the dumplings are floating at the top of the soup. To thicken the soup, combine cornstarch and cold water and pour into the soup. Stir continually, until thickened. Makes 8 servings.
CHEESY POTATO CASSEROLE
- 6 large red potatoes (about 2 - 2 1/2 pounds total)
- 3 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese, divided
- 16 ounces sour cream (about 2 cups total)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Chopped fresh parsley, chives or dash of paprika, as optional garnish
Preheat the oven to 350°. Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil and cook potatoes and allow them to cool. When cool enough to handle, peel the potatoes and coarsely shred on the large holes of a grater. Place grated potatoes in a large bowl. Stir in 2 1/2 cups of the cheese and all of the sour cream. Add salt and pepper to taste. Transfer potato mixture to a greased 1 1/2 to 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup of cheese on top. Bake, uncovered, for about 25 minutes, or until cheese is melted and potatoes are heated through. Garnish with parsley, cloves or a dash of paprika just before serving. Makes 6-8 servings.
CREAMY RASPBERRY DESSERT
- 1 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 3 Tablespoons sugar
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
Filling:
- 1 (10 oz.) package frozen raspberries, thawed
- 1/4 cup cold water
- 1 envelope unflavored gelatin
- 1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped
- Fresh raspberries and mint
In a large bowl, combine the crumbs, 3 Tablespoons sugar and butter. Press onto the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes. Cool. Meanwhile, for filling, drain raspberries, reserving the juice. Set berries aside. In a small saucepan, combine the juice, cold water and gelatin. Let stand for 5 minutes. Cook and stir over low heat until the gelatin is dissolved. Remove from the heat; cool for 10 minutes. In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add berries and gelatin mixture; beat on low until thoroughly blended. Chill until partially set. Watch carefully, as the mixture will set up quickly. Gently fold in whipped cream. Spoon into the crust. Chill for 6 hours or overnight. Just before serving, run knife around edge of pan to loosen. Remove side of pan. Top with fresh berries and mint. Makes 10 servings.
BROCCOLI SALAD
- 1 1/2 to 2 pounds broccoli on the stalk, enough for 6 cups florets
- 1 cup sliced red onion
- 1 carrot, julienned or grated
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise (vegan mayo as needed)
- 3 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tablespoons sugar or maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
For the topping:
- 1/4 cup sunflower seeds
- 1 Tablespoon soy sauce or tamari
- 1 Tablespoon maple syrup or sugar
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
Chop the broccoli into very small florets. Slice the red onion. Stir together with the raisins. Whisk together the mayo, apple cider vinegar, sugar, Dijon mustard and salt. Add to the vegetables and mix to combine. Refrigerate for 1 hour to allow the flavors to meld and the broccoli to become soft (you can eat right away, but the broccoli is crisp and has less of the traditional texture). Meanwhile, place the sunflower seeds, soy sauce, sugar, smoked paprika and 2 pinches kosher salt in the skillet. Heat over medium low heat and saute for about 5 minutes to 6 minutes, stirring frequently, until they are sticky and most of the liquid is evaporated, taking care that they do not burn and scraping any sticky bits from the bottom of the pan. When they are sticky and darkened in color, remove from the heat and spread them onto parchment paper in a single layer and allow them to dry until serving, about 10 minutes. When ready to serve, top the salad with the sunflower seeds.
