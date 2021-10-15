APPLE SLAW
Salad:
- 4 cups coleslaw mix ( from 16-ounce bag)
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions (4 medium)
- 2 medium Granny Smith apples, cubed
Dressing:
- 3 Tablespoons sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 1/4 teaspoon apple pie spice
- 3 Tablespoons cider vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
In a large bowl, toss the salad ingredients to mix. In a small bowl, mix the dressing ingredients until well blended. Pour dressing over salad; toss gently to coat. Serve immediately or refrigerate until serving time. Makes 10 servings.
TOMATO SOUP FROM FRESH RIPE TOMATOES
- 2.2 pounds ripe tomatoes (about 4 large tomatoes)
- 1 onion
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1 small carrot
- 3-4 cups vegetable stock
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 Tablespoon plant-based cream
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Fresh basil
- Dash of balsamic vinegar
- Olive oil
Wash and dry the tomatoes, then chop them roughly. Try to squeeze out excess water and seeds. Peel onion, garlic and carrot. Finely slice onion and garlic cloves and grate the carrot. In a soup pot, heat olive oil, then add onions and lightly fry them until translucent. Add grated carrots and garlic, stir-fry for about a minute or two, until the carrots tenderize. Then, add in chopped tomatoes and a dash of balsamic vinegar, stir well and let it cook down for a few minutes, stirring regularly. Add vegetable stick, bay leaves and season to taste with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and cook for about 15 minutes. When the tomatoes are cooked, remove the pot from heat, then remove the bay leaves and blend into a smooth soup with a stick blender. Roughly chop basil leaves and add to the soup for taste and garnish, add a Tablespoon of cream and serve. Makes 4 servings.
HOMEMADE V8 JUICE
- 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 5 medium-large tomatoes, chopped
- 1/2 onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 beet, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 1 dash Tabasco sauce
- 1 dash Worcestershire sauce
- 2 small cucumbers, chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley
Add olive oil to a large pot over medium-high heat. Add everything except cucumbers and parsley to the pot and bring to a simmer. Cook on medium for about 30-45 minutes, stirring occasionally to help break down the vegetables. Season to taste with more salt, pepper, Tabasco and Worcestershire sauce as desired. Remove from heat and transfer to a blender. Add parsley and 1 cucumber. Pulse 2-3 times just to break up the chunks of vegetables remaining. The consistency should be like a thick, chunk soup at this point. Transfer from blender to a food mill. Using the smallest holed plate, run mixture through the food mill. Transfer the mixture back to the blender, add the remaining cucumber and blend for about 1 minute on high to get a nice, smooth, juice consistency. It will still be thicker than normal juice, but not chewy. Makes 4 servings.
PUMPKIN PIE
- 1 egg
- 1 Tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup white sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 cups pumpkin puree
- 1 1/2 cups evaporated milk
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 2 Tablespoons light corn syrup
- 1 9-inch single crust pie shell (homemade or store bought)
Preheat oven to 450°. Add the sugar gradually to the pumpkin puree. Beat well and stir in the flour, salt and spices. Stir in the corn syrup and beat well. Stir in the slightly beaten egg, then slowly add the evaporated milk, mixing until well blended. Pour the batter into the unbaked pie shell. Bake at 450° for 10 minutes, then reduce the oven temperature to 325° and continue baking pie for an additional 30 minutes or until a knife inserted into the mixture comes out clean. Makes 8 servings.
CANDIED PUMPKIN
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter
- 3 cups fresh pumpkin, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1/3 cup white sugar
- 3/4 cup maple syrup
- 1 Tablespoon minced fresh ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Cook the pumpkin in the butter until tender, about 20 minutes. Add the sugar and stir until dissolved. Stir in the syrup, ginger and cinnamon; remove from heat and allow to cool. Transfer to a bowl and cover. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving. Makes 12 servings.
