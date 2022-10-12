BEEF TACO-STYLE STUFFED PEPPERS

  • 2 bell peppers, halved lengthwise, ribs and seeds  removed
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 pound 80% lean ground beef
  • 1/2 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 serrano chile pepper, seeded reduce heat, if desired, and minced
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon chile powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 cup cooked white rice
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 2/3 cup Monterey Jack cheese, divided
  • 1/3 cup crushed tortilla chips
  • Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

Tags

Load comments