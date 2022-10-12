2 bell peppers, halved lengthwise, ribs and seeds removed
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1/2 pound 80% lean ground beef
1/2 medium onion, chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
1 serrano chile pepper, seeded reduce heat, if desired, and minced
Kosher salt
1 teaspoon chile powder
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1 cup cooked white rice
2 large eggs, beaten
2/3 cup Monterey Jack cheese, divided
1/3 cup crushed tortilla chips
Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
Preheat oven to 350°. Place bell peppers, cut sides up, in a single layer in a 9-by-13-inch or larger baking dish. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef, serrano pepper and onion. Cook, breaking up meat with a spoon, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in garlic, chile powder and cumin. Season with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until meat is browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in rice, eggs and 1/3 cup cheese. Fill peppers with beef mixture. Add 1/2 cup water to baking dish and cover with foil. Bake until peppers are soft, 35 to 40 minutes. Discard foil. Top peppers with crushed chips and remaining 1/3 cup cheese. Broil until cheese is bubbling and browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve garnished with cilantro. Makes 10 servings.
PUMPKIN, BEEF AND BLACK BEAN CHILI
Chili
1 1/4 pounds ground beef
1 medium sweet onion, chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 Tablespoons chili powder
1 Tablespoon dried oregano
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
3 cups cubed sweet pumpkin or butternut squash
1 (15 oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 (14.5 oz.) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
1 (14 oz.) can low-sodium beef broth
1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Sliced fresh jalapenos
Chipotle sour cream
1 (8 oz.) container sour cream
1 Tablespoon minced canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce
2 teaspoons fresh lime zest
1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
To make the chipotle sour cream, stir the ingredients together and season with salt and pepper Set aside. To make the chili, cook beef in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, 8 minutes, or until beef crumbles and is no longer pink. Remove with a slotted spoon. Cook onion and next two ingredients in drippings for 7 minutes. Stir in chili powder and next 2 ingredients and cook 1 more minute. Stir in pumpkin and next 5 ingredients. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer 20 to 25 minutes or until pumpkin is tender. Stir in cilantro and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with jalapenos and chipotle sour cream. Makes 6 servings.
FRIED RICE
2 Tablespoons canola oil
2 large eggs, beaten
3 slices bacon, diced
1/2 red bell pepper, diced
3 scallions, chopped, whites and green separates
2 medium or 3 small carrots, diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 Tablespoon minced fresh ginger
1/2 cup frozen peas, defrosted
4 cups cooked rice
3 Tablespoons soy sauce
1 Tablespoon sesame oil, plus more to taste
Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add eggs and cook, stirring, until curds are light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes, transfer to a plate. Add bacon to skillet and cook until crisp, 5 to 6 minutes. Add pepper, scallion whites and carrots and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, 5 to 6 minutes. Add garlic and ginger and cook until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and add peas and rice. Cook, stirring occasionally, until warmed through, 4 to 5 minutes. Fold in eggs and season with soy sauce and sesame oil. Serve immediately topped with scallion greens and more sesame oil alongside. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
HALLOWEEN CANDY RICE KRISPIE TREATS
3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter
16 ounces marshmallows
3/4 teaspoon flaky sea salt, plus more for garnish
12 cups Rice Krispies or other crispy rice cereal
1 cup candy corn or other Halloween candy
Butter one 13-by-9-inch baking pan (or two 11-by-7-inch pans). melt butter in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until browned, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in marshmallows, until smooth. Stir in salt, cereal and candy corn. Press into buttered pan. Sprinkle with a few inches of salt. Cool completely. Cut into bars. Makes 24 to 30 servings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.