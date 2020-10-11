FIESTA SHRIMP SKEWERS
- 1 recipe Cool Cilantro Dip
- 1 pound fresh or frozen large shrimp in shells (about 32 shrimp)
- 1/2 cup amber ale or other ale
- 1/2 teaspoon finely shredded lime peel
- 1/4 cup lime juice
- 2 Tablespoons snipped fresh cilantro
- 1 small fresh jalapeno chile pepper, seeded and finely chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 fresh poblano chile peppers, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces*
- 2 limes, cut into wedges
Prepare Cool Cilantro Dip. To make the dip, in a small bowl, stir togeher one 8-ounce carton light dairy sour cream, 2 Tablespoons snipped fresh cilantro, 1 Tablespoon bottled salsa, 1/2 teaspoon finely shredded lime peel and 1 garlic clove, minced. Cover and chill until ready to serve. Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Peel and devein shrimp. Rinse shrimp; pat dry with paper towels. Place shrimp in a resealable plastic bag. For marinade, in a small bowl, stir together ale, lime peel, lime juice, cilantro, jalapeno pepper, cumin, cayenne pepper and garlic. Pour marinade over shrimp. Seal bag; turn to coat shrimp. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes or up to 1 hour; turning bag occasionally. Drain shrimp, reserving marinade. Alternately thread shrimp and poblano pieces onto 10 to 12 6-inch skewers,** leaving a 1/4-inch space between pieces. Brush with the reserved marinade; discard any remaining marinade. For a charcoal grill, place skewers on the grill rack directly over medium coals. Grill, uncovered, for 8 to 10 minutes or until shrimp are opaque, turning once halfway through grilling. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place skewers on grill rack over heat. Cover and grill as above.) Add a lime wedge to the end of each skewer. Serve the skewers with Cool Cilantro Dip. *Note: Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn yours skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, weat plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands touch the chile peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water. **Note: If using wooden skewers, soak skewers in water for 30 minutes before using. Makes 10 to 12 servings.
CRAB-VEGETABLE ROLL-UPS
- 2 medium zucchini and/or yellow summer squash
- 1/2 cup cooked crabmeat, flaked and cartilage removed
- 1 Tablespoon mayonnaise or salad dressing
- 1 teaspoon wasabi paste
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 of a medium avocado
- 2 Tablespoons coarsely shredded carrot
- 16 small fresh basil leaves
Trims ends of zucchini and squash. Using a sharp vegetable peeler, cut zucchini and squash lengthwise into wide, flat “ribbons.” Discard first and last slices and the seedy portions in the middle (you will need 32 ribbons). Set ribbons aside. Drain crabmeat well in a colander, pressing with the back of a spoon to remove most of the liquid. Pat dry with paper towels. In a small bowl, stir together crabmeat, mayonnaise, wasabi paste and salt. Pit and peel the avocado; cut into thin strips. For each roll-up, place one zucchini ribbon on top of one squash ribbon. Place 1 slightly rounded teaspoon of the crab mixture at one end of a doubled squash ribbon. Top with avocado strips, a few shreds of carrot and a basil leaf; roll up. Place roll-ups, seam sides down, on a serving platter. If desired, cover and chill for up to 30 minutes. Makes 16 appetizers.
LEMON-PARMESAN FISH
- 4 (4 oz.) fresh or frozen skinless flounder, sole or orange roughy filets, 1/2 to 1-inch thick
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1/ cup crushed cornflakes
- 1 Tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 Tablespoon finely shredded lemon peel
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- Lemon wedges
Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Measure thickness of fish. Coat a 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Place fillets in prepared pan, tucking under thin edges of fish to make pieces of uniform thickness. In a small bowl, stir together cornflakes, cheese, melted butter, lemon peel and pepper. Sprinkle crumb mixture on top of fish. Bake in a 450° oven until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork and crumbs are brown. Allow 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness of fish. Serve with lemon wedges. Makes 4 servings.
BEET GREENS WITH WALNUTS AND BLUE CHEESE
- 8 ounces fresh beet greens
- 2 Tablespoons chopped walnuts
- 2 teaspoons cooking oil
- 1 Tablespoon crumbled blue cheese
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.
Cut beet greens into 1-inch strips. In a large skillet, cook and stir walnuts in hot oil over medium-high heat for 2 minutes. Add beet greens. Cook and stir about 1 minute or just until wilted. Top each serving with crumbled blue cheese and pepper. Makes 4 servings.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to terry.lehrke@apgecm.com
