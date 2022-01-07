EASY VEGAN MAYO
- 1 1/3 cups non-GMO canola oil or other smell free oil
- 1 1/4 cups organic soymilk (sweetened vanilla)
- 1 Tablespoon of raw apple cider vinegar
Combine all ingredients in a mason jar (with a lid). Blend until smooth and thick with an Immersion blender, about 30 seconds. Store in refrigerator. While any kind of milk can be used, whether vegan or not, some brands may produce water and could, with time, separate on the bottom of the mason jar into a clear liquid. Either pour the water out or mix it in again. Recipe submitted by Nadya Gotvald.
CHEF JOHN’S MEATLESS MEATBALLS
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound fresh white mushrooms, finely chopped
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup quick-cooking oats
- 1 ounce very finely shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus 1 Tablespoon to taste
- 1/2 cup bread crumbs
- 1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf (Italian) parsley, packed
- 2 eggs, divided
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste
- 1 pinch dried oregano
- 3 cups pasta sauce
- 1 Tablespoon chopped flat-leaf (Italian) parsley, or to taste
Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms to the hot oil, sprinkle with salt, and cook and stir until liquid from mushrooms has evaporated. Stir butter into mushrooms, reduce heat to medium, and cook and stir mushrooms until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Stir onion into mushrooms and cook, stirring often, until onion is translucent, 5 minutes. Remove skillet from heat and stir garlic into mushroom mixture until fragrant, about 1 minute. Transfer mixture to a mixing bowl. Mix oats into mushroom mixture until thoroughly combined. Gently stir 1 ounce Parmigiani-Reggiano cheese into mixture. Add bread crumbs, 1/4 cup parsley, and 1 egg; season with salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper and oregano. Mix together with a fork until crumbly. Stir in remaining 1 egg. Mixture should hold together when pressed. Preheat oven to 450°. Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. Form mixture into small meatballs using a 2-Tablespoon scoop. Roll meatballs lightly between hands until smooth, if desired; arrange meatballs on prepared baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven until meatballs are lightly golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Bring pasta sauce to a boil in a large saucepan; reduce heat to low. Gently stir meatballs in sauce until cooked through, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with 1 Tablespoon Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and 1 Tablespoon parsley. Makes 4 servings.
SPINACH ENCHILADAS
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 1/2 cup sliced green onions
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (10 oz.) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained and squeezed dry
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 10 (6-inch) corn tortillas
- 1 (19 oz.) can enchilada sauce
Preheat oven to 375°. Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and onion; cook for a few minutes until fragrant, but not brown. Stir in spinach, and cook for about 5 more minutes. Remove from the heat, and mix in ricotta cheese, sour cream and 1 cup of Monterey Jack cheese. In a skillet over medium heat, warm tortillas one at a time until flexible, about 15 seconds. Spoon about 1/4 cup of the spinach mixture onto the center of each tortilla. Roll up, and place seam side down in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Pour enchilada sauce over the top, and sprinkle with the remaining cup of Monterey Jack cheese. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven, until sauce is bubbling and cheese is lightly browned at the edges. Makes 5 servings.
STUFFED PEPPERS
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 cup uncooked Arborio rice
- 2 green bell peppers, halved and seeded
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 pinch ground black pepper
- 1 tomato, diced
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
Preheat oven to 400°. Lightly grease a baking sheet. In a medium saucepan, bring water to a boil. Stir in the rice. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat, and set aside. Place the peppers cut-side down on the prepared baking sheet. Roast 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven or until tender and skin starts to brown. While the peppers are roasting, heat oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the onions, basil, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper in oil for 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the tomato and cook for 5 minutes. Spoon in the cooked rice and stir until heated through. Remove from heat, mix in the feta cheese and spoon the mixture into the pepper halves. Return to the oven for 5 minutes. Serve immediately. Makes 2 servings.
