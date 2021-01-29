Record's Recipe Corner

INSTANT POT BRUNSWICK STEW

  • 1 pound chuck roast, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 3 Tablespoons  olive oil
  • 2 medium carrots, chopped
  • 2 stalks celery, chopped
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 (28 oz.) can diced tomatoes
  • 2 Tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon hot sauce
  • 1 (12 oz.) smoked ham hock
  • 1 cup frozen corn
  • 1 cup frozen lima beans
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 1 russet potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Bread, cornbread, biscuits or saltine crackers, for serving

Set a 6-quart Instant Pot to high saute and allow it to heat up for 3 to 4 minutes. Sprinkle the beef with 1 teaspoon salt and a generous amount of pepper. Add 2 Tablespoons of the oil to the pot and sear the beef on all sides until golden brown, 7 to 8 minutes. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate with a slotted spoon. Add the remaining 1 Tablespoon oil to the pot with the carrots, celery and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the tomatoes, sugar, tomato paste, Worcestershire, hot sauce, 2 teaspoons salt and a few grinds of pepper and stir until combined. Add the beef, ham hock, corn, lima beans, peas, potatoes and 2 cups water and stir to combine. Follow the manufacturer’s guide for locking the lid and preparing to cook. Set to pressure cook on high for 30 minutes. After the pressure-cook cycle is complete, quick-release and wait until the quick-release cycle is complete. Being careful of any remaining steam, unlock and remove the lid. Remove the ham hock, cut off any meat and return it to the stew; discard the bone. Season the stew with salt and pepper and serve with bread, cornbread, biscuits or saltine crackers. Makes 8 servings.

 

BAKED BREAKFAST APPLES

  • 2 medium apples, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 2 Tablespoons snipped, pitted dates
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup apple juice
  • 1 Tablespoon raspberry spreadable fruit
  • 1/4 cup low-fat granola

In two individual casseroles, combine apples and dates. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Divide apple juice evenly between casseroles. Bake, covered, in a 350° oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until apples are slightly tender. Stir spreadable fruit; spoon over apple mixture; sprinkle with granola. Serve warm.

 

CHICKEN OSSO BUCO

  • 12 medium chicken drumsticks
  • 2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup chopped carrot (2 medium)
  • 1 cup chopped onion (1 large)
  • 1 cup chopped celery (2 stalks)
  • 6 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 Tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca
  • 1 (8 oz.) can tomato sauce
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine or chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup chicken broth
  • 1 teaspoon finely shredded lemon peel
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed
  • 3 cups dried penne pasta

Skin chicken. Place flour, salt and pepper in a resealable plastic bag. Add chicken, a few pieces at time, shaking to coat. In a large skillet, brown chicken, half at a time, in hot oil over medium heat for 10 minutes, turning once. Set aside. In a 4- to 5-quart slow cooker, combine carrot, onion, celery and garlic. Sprinkle with tapioca. Place chicken on top of vegetables in cooker. In a medium bowl, stir together tomato sauce, wine, broth, lemon peel, lemon juice and thyme. pour tomato mixture over chicken in cooker. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 5 to 6 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Prepare pasta according to package directions; drain. Spoon chicken and sauce over pasta. Makes 6 servings.

 

GREEK-STYLE BEEF AND VEGETABLES

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 cup chopped onion (1 large)
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 (14 oz.) can beef broth
  • 3 cups frozen mixed vegetables
  • 1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 3 Tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano, crushed
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8  teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 2 cups dried medium shell macaroni
  • 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack or crumbled feta cheese (4 ounces)

In a large skillet, cook ground beef, onion and garlic over medium heat until beef is brown and onion is tender. Drain off fat. Place meat mixture in a 3 1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker. Stir in broth, frozen vegetables, undrained tomatoes, tomato paste, oregano, cinnamon and nutmeg. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 4 hours. If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. Add pasta, cover and cook about 30 minutes more or until pasta is tender. Top each serving with cheese. Makes 6 servings.

    If you have a recipe you'd like to share -

please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com

