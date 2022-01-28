CRUNCHY WHOLE GRAIN BREAD
- 2 cups warm water (105° to 115°), divided
- 1/3 cup honey
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 Tablespoon salt
- 2 packages (4 1/2 teaspoons) active dry yeast
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 to 2 1/2 cups whole wheat flour, divided
- 1 cup bread flour
- 1 1/4 cups quick oats, divided
- 1/2 cup hulled pumpkin seeds or sunflower kernels
- 1/2 cup assorted grains and seeds
- 1 egg white
- 1 Tablespoon water
Combine 1 1/2 cups water, honey, oil and salt in medium saucepan. Cook and stir over low heat until warm (115° to 120°). Dissolve yeast in remaining 1/2 cup water in bowl of electric stand mixer. Let stand 5 minutes. Stir in honey mixture. Add 1 cup whole wheat flour and bread flour. With dough hook, mix at low speed 2 minutes or until combined. Gradually stir in 1 cup oats, pumpkin seeds and assorted grains. Add remaining whole wheat flour, 1/2 cup at a time, just until begins to form a ball. Continue mixing 7 to 10 minutes or until dough is smooth and elastic. Place dough in lightly oiled bowl, turning to coat top. Cover loosely with plastic wrap. Let rise in warm place 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until doubled in bulk. Grease 2 9-by-5-inch loaf pans. Punch down dough. Divide in half. Shape each half into loaf; place in prepared loaf pans. Cover with plastic wrap. Let rise in warm place 1 hour or until almost doubled in bulk. Preheat oven to 375°. Whisk egg white and water in small bowl. Brush tops of loaves with egg mixture. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup oats. Bake 35 to 45 minutes or until loaves sound hollow when tapped. Cool in pans 10 minutes. Remove to wire rack; cool completely. Makes 2 loaves.
HEARTY VEGETABLE STEW
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 3/4 cup chopped carrots
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 cups coarsely chopped green cabbage
- 4 cups coarsely chopped unpeeled red potatoes
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- 1 can (about 15 oz.) Great Northern beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (about 14 oz.) diced tomatoes
Heat oil in Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and carrots; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute. Add cabbage, potatoes, salt, rosemary and pepper; cook 1 minute. Stir in broth, beans and tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
CHEESE-FILLED CHICKEN ROLL-UPS
- 4 individually frozen boneless skinless chicken breasts, thoroughly thawed
- 4 ounces herbed or plain soft goat cheese
- 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs
Preheat oven to 375°. Wash hands. Spray 9-inch square baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. In small bowl, mix goat cheese and cheddar with fork until blended. Place chicken breasts between 2 layers of plastic wrap or waxed paper. With rolling pin or flat meat mallet, pound to flatten slightly. Spread one-fourth of cheese mixture on each chicken breast. Starting at short end, roll up breast and tuck ends to enclose filling. Secure with wooden picks, if desired. In shallow dish, blend egg and 1 Tablespoon water. Place bread crumbs on waxed paper or in shallow dish. Coat chicken evenly with egg mixture, then coat well (including ends) with bread crumbs. Place in baking pan. Spray chicken lightly with nonstick cooking spray to moisten coating. Wash hands. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until internal juices of chicken run clear (or insert instant-read meat thermometer into thickest part of chicken. Temperature should read 180°), Let stand 5 minutes before slicing and serving. Refrigerate leftovers immediately. Makes 4 servings.
BROWN SUGAR SPICE CAKE
- 1 can (10 3/4 oz.) condensed tomato soup
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 eggs
- 1 box (about 18 oz.) spice cake mix
- 1 1/4 cups hot water
- 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Vanilla ice cream
- Vegetable cooking spray
- Crunchy candied walnuts, optional
Spray the inside of a 4-quart slow cooker with the cooking spray. Combine the soup, water, eggs and cake mix in a medium bowl and mix according to the package directions. Pour the batter into the cooker. Stir the water, brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Pour over the batter. Cover and cook on high for 2 hours or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Spoon the cake into bowls, spooning the sauce from the bottom of the cooker. Serve warm with the ice cream. If desired, sprinkle with crunchy candied walnuts. Makes 8 servings.
