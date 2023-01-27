INSTANT POT CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Marinating chicken:
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1 (7 oz.) container plain Greek yogurt
- 1 Tablespoon garam masala
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
Sauce:
- 1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
- 1/2 teaspoon table salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream, added last
Stir together all the marinade ingredients, except chicken in a large bowl until well-mixed; set aside. Pat chicken dry with paper towels and cut into bite-sized chunks, 1/2 to 1-inch in size. Stir chicken chunks into marinade until well-coated. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Select saute mode on the pressure cooker for medium heat. Once heated, add chicken chunks, along with any marinade sticking to them, to the pressure cooker. Saute until the chicken is cooked on all sides, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Turn off saute mode and deglaze if needed. Add all sauce ingredients except cream to pressure cook over chicken chunks and stir. Secure and seal the lid. Cook at high pressure for 10 minutes. Perform quick pressure release by turning pressure knob to venting position. Uncover and select saute mode on pressure cooker for low heat. Once heated, add cream to pot, stirring with other ingredients. Simmer until sauce is slightly thickened, a few minutes. Makes 4 servings.
TACO CRESCENT RING
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 (1 oz.) package taco seasoning mix
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 (8 oz.) cans refrigerated crescent rolls (8 count)
- Shredded lettuce
- Chopped tomatoes
- Sliced ripe olives
- Taco sauce or salsa, as desired
Heat oven to 375°. In 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef until no longer pink. Add taco seasoning mix and 1/2 cup water. Simmer 3 to 4 minutes or until slightly thickened. In medium bowl, mix beef mixture and cheese. Unroll both cans of dough; separate into 16 triangles. On ungreased large cookie sheet, arrange triangles in ring, so short sides of triangles form a 5-inch circle in center. Dough will overlap. Dough ring should look like the sun. Bring each dough triangle up over filling, tucking dough under bottom layer of dough to secure it. Repeat around ring until entire filling is enclosed (some filling may show a little). Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until dough is golden brown and thoroughly baked. Cool 5 to 10 minutes before cutting into serving slices. Makes 8 servings.
BUCKEYE COOKIE
- 1 package chocolate cake mix (regular size)
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 cup canola oil
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup creamy peanut butter
- 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
- Optional toppings, such as hot fudge ice cream topping, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and melted creamy peanut butter and more
Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, combine cake mix, eggs and oil until blended. Stir in chocolate chips. Press half the dough into a 10-inch cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet. Combine peanut butter and confectioners’ sugar; spread over dough in skillet. Press remaining dough between sheets of parchment into a 10-inch circle; place dough over filling. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out with moist crumbs, 20-25 minutes. Serve warm with toppings, as desired. Makes 12 servings.
ICE CREAM COOKIE DESSERT
- 1 (15.5 oz.) Oreo cookies, crushed, divided
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
- 1/2 gallon vanilla ice cream, softened
- 1 (16 oz.) jar hot fudge ice cream topping, warmed
- 1 (8 oz.) carton frozen whipped topping, thawed
In a large bowl, combine 3 3/4 cups cookie crumbs and butter. Press into a greased 13-by-9-inch dish. Spread with ice cream; cover and freeze until set. Drizzle fudge topping over ice cream; cover and freeze until set. Spread with whipped topping; sprinkle with remaining cookie crumbs. Cover and freeze 2 hours or until firm. Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving. Makes 12 servings.
MEXICAN SALAD
- 3 Romaine hearts (8 cups chopped)
- 2 cups baby greens, such as baby kale
- 1/4 cup sliced red onions or picked red onions
- 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes
- 4 radishes
- 1 cup frozen corn kernels, thawed
- 1 handful roasted salted pepitas (pumpkin seeds)
- Dressing, such as cilantro lime, creamy cilantro, chipotle, ranch or taco salad
- Add ons, such as crispy tortilla strips, crumbled feta or cotija cheese, chopped avocado, black beans or chopped cucumber
Chop the lettuce. Thinly slice the red onion. Slice tomatoes in half. Thinly slice the radishes. Defrost the corn. Prepare any other add-on vegetables. Add a sprinkle of salt on the tomatoes, radishes and corn to lightly season them. Place the greens on the plate and top with the vegetables and tortilla chips. Top with the dressing and serve. If making in advance, refrigerate the components separately; bring the dressing to room temperature before serving. Makes 4 servings.
