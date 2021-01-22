NANNER’S STRAWBERRY PRETZEL TREAT
- 1 (6 oz.) package strawberry Jell-O
- 2 cups boiling water
- 2 1/2 cups salted pretzels (before crushing)
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 stick (8 Tablespoons) unsalted butter
- 1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 (8 oz.) tub of whipped cream, thawed in refrigerator
- 1 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced
Pre-heat oven to 350°. Combine strawberry Jell-O with 2 cups boiling water and stir until completely dissolved. Set aside to cool to room temperature. Crush 2 1/2 cups pretzels in a sturdy ziploc bag, using a rolling pin. In a medium saucepan, melt 8 Tablespoons butter, then add 1/4 cup sugar and stir. Mix in crushed pretzels. Transfer to a 13-by-9-inch glass casserole dish, pressing the pretzel mix evenly over the bottom of the dish and bake for 10 minutes at 350°, then cool to room temperature (if it’s cold outside, cover with a tea towel and set on the porch to cool faster). While pretzel mix is cooling, use a hand mixer to beat the cream cheese and 1/2 cup sugar on medium to high speed until fluffy and white. Fold in the whipped cream until no streaks of cream cheese remain. Spread mixture over cooled pretzels and go all the way to the edges of the dish to create a seal to prevent the Jello-O from leaking into the pretzels. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Hull and slice 1 pound strawberries, then stir them into the Jello-O. Pour and spread the Jell-O mixture evenly over the cooled cream cheese layer and refrigerate until Jello-O is set, about 2 to 4 hours.
ROSEMARY CHICKEN WITH VEGETABLES
- 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 4 ounces refrigerated spinach or plain linguine pasta
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 1/2 cups sliced zucchini and/or yellow summer squash (2 medium)
- 1/2 cup apple juice
- 2 teaspoons snipped rosemary or 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
- 2 Tablespoons dry white wine or chicken broth
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 1 cup halved cherry or grape tomatoes
Sprinkle chicken with lemon-pepper seasoning. In a large skillet, cook chicken in hot oil over medium heat for 8 to 12 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (170°), turning once. Transfer chicken to a platter; cover and keep warm. Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions; drain and keep warm. Add garlic to skillet; cook and stir for 15 seconds. Add zucchini, apple juice and snipped rosemary. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 2 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together wine and cornstarch; add to skillet. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Stir in tomatoes. To serve, place chicken on pasta. Spoon vegetable mixture over top. If desired, garnish with fresh rosemary sprigs. Makes 4 servings.
TOFU STIR-FRY WITH SOBA NOODLES
- 5 ounces soba noodles (buckwheat noodles)
- 5 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
- 1 large red sweet pepper, coarsely chopped
- 12 ounces firm tub-style tofu (fresh bean curd), drained and cubed
- 4 cups fresh baby spinach leaves
- 3 Tablespoons light teriyaki sauce
- 1 Tablespoon water
- 3 Tablespoons snipped fresh cilantro or basil
Cook soba noodles according to package directions; drain and set aside. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat sesame oil over medium-high heat. Add garlic and ginger; cook and stir for 30 seconds. Add sweet pepper; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add tofu; cook and stir for 1 minute more. Add spinach, teriyaki sauce, and the water; stir until spinach is wilted. Add cooked soba noodles and cilantro; heat through, stirring gently to coat. Makes 4 servings.
BEEF BRISKET WITH POTATOES
- 1 pound baking potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 3- to 3 1/2-pound fresh beef brisket
- 1/2 cup bottled hoisin sauce
- 1/2 cup purchased salsa
- 2 Tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
In a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker, combine baking potatoes and sweet potatoes. Trim fat from beef. Top potatoes in cooker with beef. In a small bowl, stir together hoisin sauce, salsa, tapioca and garlic. Pour salsa mixture over beef in cooker; spread evenly. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 5 to 5 1/2 hours. Transfer beef to a cutting board. Thinly slice beef across the grain. Serve with cooking liquid and potatoes. Makes 8 servings.
