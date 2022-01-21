CHINESE WONTON SOUP
Wontons:
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
- 1/4 cup finely chopped water chestnuts
- 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 pound ground pork
- 4 - 5 ounces tiny shrimp, chopped
- 20 wonton skins
- 8 cups water
Soup:
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup thinly sliced Chinese cabbage
- 1 cup thinly sliced mushrooms
- 1/3 pounds snow peas
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced bamboo shoots
- 4 green onions, diagonally sliced into 1 1/2-inch pieces
In medium bowl, combine egg, onion, water chestnuts, soy sauce, ginger, sugar, salt, pepper, pork and shrimp; mix well. One at a time, position wonton skins with point towards you. Place 1 rounded teaspoon of filling in center of each skin. Fold bottom point up over filling, tucking point under filling. Roll once to enclose filling. Wonton should now look like a triangle with 1 inch at top and to sides of filling. Press down on both sides of filling. Moisten right corner of wonton with water. Grasp both the right and left corners of the skin and bring them together below the filling, overlapping the left corner over the right and pressing to seal. In large saucepan, heat water to boiling. Drop wontons into boiling water one at a time, keeping water boiling. Simmer uncovered for about 5 minutes. Remove and rinse with cold water. Drain thoroughly. In large saucepan, heat chicken broth to boiling. Three minutes before serving, stir in Chinese cabbage, mushrooms, snow peas, bamboo shoots and wontons. Immediately before serving, stir in green onions. It is important not to cook the vegetables longer than 3 minutes so they will remain crisp. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
COCOA SWIRL COFFEE CAKE
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 4 1/2 teaspoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 Tablespoons ground cinnamon
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 8 ounces cream cheese
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 4 eggs
- 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 3/4 cup raisins (optional)
- 3/4 cup chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 325°. In small bowl, combine 1/2 cup sugar, cocoa and cinnamon; set aside. In large mixing bowl, cream butter. Beat in cream cheese, 1 1/2 cups sugar and vanilla. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each. Add flour, baking powder and raisins, stirring until smooth. Generously grease a 10-inch tube pan and sprinkle pecans over bottom. Spoon 1/2 batter into pan. Cover with 1/2 cinnamon-cocoa mixture. Spoon remaining batter into pan. Top with remaining cinnamon-cocoa mixture. Bake at 325° for 65 - 75 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan for 15 minutes. Invert cake onto wire rack to finish cooling. Makes 12 - 16 servings.
MOSTACCIOLI WITH MINT SAUCE
- 1 pound sweet Italian sausage, casings removed
- 2 large cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cups chopped fresh mint
- 1 (16 oz.) can peeled tomatoes, coarsely chopped
- 1 cup water
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 pound mostaccioli, cooked al dente and drained
- Freshly grated Parmesan cheese
In large skillet, cook sausage, garlic and mint over medium-high heat until sausage is brown. Drain off grease. Transfer mixture to blender and food processor and process for 15 seconds or until sausage is coarsely chopped. Do not over process. Return mixture to skillet. Stir in tomatoes, water and salt. Cook over medium heat for 1 1/2 hours, or until sauce thickens. Place mostaccioli in heated serving dish and spoon sauce on top. Serve with freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Makes 6 - 8 servings.
FUSILLI SALAD
- 3/4 pound feta cheese
- 1 pound spinach fusilli, cooked al dente and drained
- 1/4 cup chopped red onion
- 1/2 cup drained and chopped sundried tomatoes
- 1 cup Kalamata olives, pitted
- 3 cups thinly sliced spinach
Dressing:
- 1/2 cup virgin olive oil
- 3 Tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Freshly ground black pepper to taste
Crumble feta cheese over pasta. Add red onion, sundried tomatoes, olives and spinach; toss. Combine dressing ingredients and mix well. Pour dressing over pasta, toss and serve. Makes 8 - 10 servings.
