BAKLAVA CHEESECAKE
- 12 sheets phyllo dough (14-by-9-inch)
- 1/3 cup butter, melted
- 1 cup finely chopped walnuts
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
- 2 (8 oz.) packages cream cheese, softened
- 1 (8 oz.) carton mascarpone cheese
- 2/3 cup honey
- 1/4 cup 2% milk
- 3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 3 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten
Garnish:
- 3 Tablespoons light corn syrup
- 3 fresh rosemary sprigs
- 1/4 cup sugar, divided
- 1/2 cup fresh or frozen cranberries, thawed and patted dry
Preheat oven to 425°. Place 1 sheet of phyllo dough in a greased 9-inch springform pan, pressing phyllo onto bottom and up side of pan; brush with butter. Layer with remaining phyllo sheets, brushing each layer and rotating sheets slightly to stagger the corners (while working, keep unused phyllo covered with a damp towel to prevent from drying out). Place on 15-by-10-1-inch baking pan. In small bowl, mix walnuts, sugar and spices; sprinkle over bottom of phyllo. Bake 5-7 minutes or until edge is lightly browned (side will puff). Cool in springform pan on a wire rack. Reduce oven setting to 325°. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and mascarpone cheese on low speed until smooth. Beat in honey, milk and flour. Add eggs; beats on low speed just until blended. Pour into crust. Return pan to baking pan. Bake 50-60 minutes or until center is almost set. Cool on a wire rack 1 hour longer. Refrigerate overnight, covering when completely cooled. Remove rim from pan. For garnish, place corn syrup in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave, uncovered, 10 seconds or until warm. Brush corn syrup lightly over sides of rosemary. Place on waxed paper; sprinkle with 1 Tablespoon sugar. If needed, reheat remaining corn syrup until warm; gently toss cranberries in syrup. Place remaining sugar in a small bowl; add cranberries and toss to coat. Place on waxed paper and let stand until set, about 1 hour. Just before serving, top cheesecake with sugared rosemary and cranberries. Makes 16 servings.
TRADITIONAL BEEF STROGANOFF
- 2 Tablespoons salted butter, divided
- 8 ounces button mushrooms, sliced
- 1 onion, thinly sliced
- 1 pound sirloin steak, sliced thinly, against the grain
- 2 Tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour
- 1 cup low-sodium beef broth
- 1/2 teaspoon ground mustard seed, or 1 Tablespoon whole grain mustard
- 1 Tablespoon tomato paste
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
To serve:
- Sauteed shoestring potatoes, mashed potatoes, rice or cooked egg noddles
In a large skillet, heat 1 Tablespoon of butter. Saute the mushrooms in the butter over medium high heat for 2 minutes. Remove the mushrooms from the pan and set aside. Add the remaining 1 Tablespoon butter to the pan and heat until melted. Add the onions to the butter and saute for 1-2 minutes. Toss the beef chunks with the flour and add them to the saute pan. Cook until browned, 2-3 minutes. Add the beef broth, mustard powder and tomato paste to the saute pan along with the cooked mushrooms, scraping the bottom of the pan to pick up any stuck bits. Simmer the mixture over medium heat for 10-15 minutes, until the beef is cooked to personal preference. Place the sour cream into a small bowl and mix a little of the broth from the skillet with the sour cream to warm it. Pour the warmed sour cream mixture into the saucepan and mix to combine. Taste the stroganoff and add the salt and pepper, to taste. Serve the stroganoff along side of potatoes, rice or noodles. Makes 4 servings.
EVERYDAY SALAD
Salad:
- 5 ounces spring greens mix (or any other)
- 1/2 cup nepitas or toasted pine nuts (or any other)
- 1/2 English cucumber, very thinly sliced
- 1/2 medium red onion, very thinly sliced
Dressing:
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon freshly-squeezed lemon juice (or red wine vinegar)
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 small clove garlic, pressed or finely minced (or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder)
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly-cracked black pepper
To make the dressing, whisk all ingredients together in a bowl, or shake together in a mason jar, until combined. Set aside. In a large salad bowl, combine all salad ingredients. Toss with the dressing until evenly combined. Serve immediately. Makes 4 small servings.
ICE CREAM COOKIE DESSERT
- 1 (15.5 oz.) Oreo cookies, crushed, divided
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
- 1/2 gallon vanilla ice cream, softened
- 1 (16 oz.) jar hot fudge ice cream topping, warmed
- 1 (8 oz.) carton frozen whipped topping, thawed
In a large bowl, combine 3 3/4 cups cookie crumbs and butter. Press into a greased 13-by-9-inch dish. Spread with ice cream; cover and freeze until set. Drizzle fudge topping over ice cream; cover and freeze until set. Spread with whipped topping; sprinkle with remaining cookie crumbs. Cover and freeze 2 hours or until firm. Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving. Makes 12 servings.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.