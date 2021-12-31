AVOCADO ENGLISH PEA SOUP
- 2 cups fresh English peas
- 2 teaspoons white miso paste
- 1/4 to 1/2 avocado
- 1/2 cup water (or thicken to taste)
- 1/2 teaspoon tahini, optional
- harissa, mint, basil, cilantro or lemon zest optional
- Dash of pepper
- Dash of cayenne
- Fresh avocado, to garnish
Boil some water on the stove. Add the English peas to the boiling water and allow to cook for just under 2 minutes. Drain the peas and pour the warm boiled peas in a high speed blender or food processor. Add the avocado and miso. Start blending on low and slowly pour in the water until a sloshy mixture forms. As the peas blend the mixture will thicken. Add spices as desired. When the mixture is velvety and silky smooth, pour into one or two bowls. Garnish with fresh avocado and serve. Makes 1 or 2 servings.
VEGAN MAPLE BACON ASPARAGUS WITH WHITE PEACHES
- 2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 cup vegan bacon, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 bunch asparagus
- 1 small peach, cubed
- salt and pepper, to taste
- water, as needed
- greens or sprouted veggies for serving
- pumpkin seeds, optional, sprinkled on top
Prepare the asparagus by chopping off the woody ends (about 1 to 3 inches depending on the size of the asparagus); leaving the tips. Warm a large soup pot over high heat. Add in the olive oil. When the oil is hot, add the bacon bits. Sizzle and stir a bit. Turn heat to medium. Allow to cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add in the asparagus, vinegar and maple syrup. Toss a bit and cover with a lid. A minute or so later, add a splash of water to help cook the asparagus with steam. Turn off heat after the asparagus has started to become tender enough to eat (not mushy or crispy). Add salt and pepper to taste. Add in the peaches and stir again. Cover with lid again and allow everything to sit in the hot pot. This will “cook” the peaches and further tenderize the asparagus. Let sit for about 2 to 3 minutes. Lift lid and make sure everything is tender enough to serve. If not, turn heat back on for a few minutes and repeat, adding another splash of water if needed to steam and hydrate everything. If tender enough, transfer the pot contents to a serving platter. Optional — plate everything on a bed of greens or sprouts. Serve warm or chilled. Makes 4 servings.
MUSHROOMS BURRITO BOWL
- 1 cup rice, cooked
- 3/4 cup pinto beans, canned
- 1/4 cup vegan cheese shreds, optional
- 1/3 cup salsa
- 1/3 cup cilantro, freshly chopped
- 1/4 cup sour cream, vegan or guacamole
- 1 1/3 cups shiitake mushrooms, washed, dried and sliced
- 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 to 2 teaspoons taco seasoning, salted
- 1 clove garlic, minced (optional)
- 1 lime, sliced
- 2 to 3 tortillas, warmed with vegan butter
- Avocado, optional
Warm a skillet over high heat. Add the olive oil. When oil is hot, add in the shiitake mushrooms. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until softened and browning on the edges. Add in the taco seasoning and squeeze of lime. Turn off heat. Toss well. Set aside. Warm up rice and beans. Melt cheese over beans, using a microvave for 30 seconds. Build the bowl — beans, rice, salsa, sour cream or guacamole, sprinkle cilantro over top. Squeeze lime juice over top. Add the skillet mushrooms and garnish with lime slices. Optional; serve with warmed, buttered tortillas. Makes 1 meal.
EASY GINGER, CHILI AND LEMON SALMON
- 4 (6 oz.) salmon fillets, skin on or off
- 1 2-inch piece ginger, peeled and grated
- 2 to 3 chili peppers (or jalapeno), seeded and chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon fine grain sea salt
- Juice of 2 lemons
In a bowl, combine olive oil, lemon juice, ginger, chili peppers, garlic and salt. Place salmon fillets (skin side up) in a shallow dish and pour marinade over. Cover and let marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350° and place a rack in the middle. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly grease it with olive oil (alternatively, a cast iron skillet can be used). Place salmon fillets onto the prepared baking sheet, skin side down and drizzle some of the marinade over them. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 15 minutes, turn on the broiler, remove foil and broil for further 3 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Transfer to a serving platter and serve. Makes 4 servings.
INSTANT VEGAN LATTE
- 1 cup hot brewed coffee
- 1 teaspoon almond butter (or cashew butter)
- 1 medjol date, pitted (or more to taste)
Combine all ingredients in a high-speed blender and blend until creamy. Taste and add another date for more sweetness. Makes 1 serving.
