BACON ALMOND POTATO BALLS
- 2 large potatoes, peeled, cooked and mashed
- 5 slices bacon, fried crisp, drained and crumbled
- 4 Tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 large green onion, finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 egg, beaten
- All-purpose flour
- Sliced almonds
- Vegetable oil for frying
Combine mashed potatoes, bacon, butter, green onion and salt. Chill in refrigerator at least 2 hours. Shape potato mixture into 1-inch balls. Roll in flour, dip in beaten egg and roll in sliced almonds. Deep fry in oil heated to 375° until golden. Drain well and serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.
SILVER BULLET CHICKEN
Marinade:
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 bay leaf
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup wine vinegar
- 1 cup stuffed olives, rinsed and drained
- 1/4 cup capers, rinsed and drained
- 2 chicken boullion cubes
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 2 sprigs of fresh cilantro or parsley, minced
- 1 (5 lbs.) chicken, skinned and cut into pieces
- 2 cups short grain rice
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 2 chorizo or Italian sausages, sliced and/or 8 strips bacon, chopped
- 2 green bell peppers, chopped
- 2 large onions, chopped
- 2 (28 oz.) cans tomatoes
- 1 cup dry red wine
- 3 (12 oz.) cans light beer
- 1 (4 oz.) jar sliced pimientos
- 1 (10 oz.) package frozen peas, thawed
- 1 (10 oz.) package frozen asparagus, thawed
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Combine all marinade ingredients. Add chicken and marinate, refrigerated, overnight (chicken and marinade may be frozen until ready to use). Wash and rinse rice well. Cover with water and let sit for 45 minutes. In large kettle, heat oil and brown sausage and/or bacon. Add peppers and onions and saute until limp. Add chicken with marinade mixture and brown well. Add tomatoes with liquid, wine and beer. Cook 10 minutes. Add well-drained rice, cover and cook for 25 minutes or until rice is tender. Season with salt and pepper. If mixture is too thick, add more boullion or water. Ten minutes before serving, add pimientos, peas and asparagus. Makes 12 servings.
DENVER CHEESECAKE
Crust:
- 1 (12 oz.) box vanilla wafers, crushed
- 6 Tablespoons butter, melted
Filling:
- 40 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 3/4 cups sugar
- 3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly grated lemon peel
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 6 large eggs
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
In small bowl, mix together wafer crumbs and butter and press onto bottom and partially up sides of 10-inch springform pan. Chill while preparing filling. In large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese. Add sugar, flour, salt, lemon peel and vanilla. Beat well. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each. Blend in cream. Pour into crust. Bake at 500° for 10 minutes and at 225° for an additional 70-80 minutes. Filling will be almost set. Cool at room temperature. Refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight before serving. Makes 12-16 servings.
MARINATED FRESH VEGETABLE MEDLEY
- 1 clove garlic,halved
- 1 1/2 cups thinly sliced mushrooms
- 1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 1/2 cups thinly sliced zucchini
- 1 1/2 cups thinly sliced carrots
- 1 1/2 cups thinly sliced green onions, including tops
- 1 1/2 cups thinly sliced green bell pepper rings
- 1 1/2 cups broccoli florets
- 1 1/2 cups cauliflower flowerets
Dressing:
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh chives
- 2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 2 Tablespoons virgin olive oil
Rub a large salad bowl with garlic; discard garlic. Combine dressing ingredients in lidded jar and shake well for 30 seconds. Place vegetables in salad bowl and pour dressing over them. Toss well. Cover bowl and marinate vegetables in refrigerator for 8 hours or overnight. Makes 8-10 servings.
