12 ounces fresh green beans, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
2 cloves garlic, minced
8 cups no-salt-added chicken broth or low-sodium vegetable broth
2 (15 oz.) cans low-sodium cannelini or other white beans, rinsed
4 cups chopped kale
2 medium zucchini, chopped
4 Roma tomatoes, seeded and chopped
2 teaspoons red-wine vinegar
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
8 teaspoons prepared pesto
Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion, carrot, celery, green beans and garlic. Cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables begin to soften, about 10 minutes. Add broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft, about 10 minutes more. Add white beans, kale, zucchini, tomatoes, vinegar, salt and pepper. Increase heat to return to a simmer; cook until the zucchini and kale have softened; about 10 minutes. Top each serving of soup with 1 teaspoon pesto. Makes 8 servings.
BLACK BEAN-QUINOA BOWL
3/4 cup canned black beans, rinsed
2/3 cup cooked quinoa
1/4 cup hummus
1 Tablespoon lime juice
1/4 medium avocado, diced
3 Tablespoons pico de gallo
2 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
Combine beans and quinoa in a bowl. Stir hummus and lime juice together in a small bowl; thin with water to desired consistency. Drizzle the hummus dressing over the beans and quinoa. Top with avocado, pico de gallo and cilantro. Makes 1 serving (about 2 cups)
BAKED SPINACH AND FETA PASTA
1 (5 oz.) block feta cheese
8 cups lightly packed baby spinach
3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 large cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon dried dill
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
8 ounces penne or rotini pasta
2 cups boiling water
Preheat oven to 400°. Place feta in the center of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake until softened and starting to brown, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, combine spinach, oil, garlic, dill, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Use your hands to massage the spinach until it’s reduce in volume by half. Stir in pasta. After the feta has baked for 15 minutes, add the spinach and pasta mixture to the baking dish. Pour boiling water over the mixture and gently stir. Cover with tin foil and bake until the pasta is tender, about 18 minutes. Remove from the oven and stir. Cover and let stand for at least 3 minutes before serving. Makes 4 servings (1 1/4 cups each).
1 pound flaky white fish fillets, such as cod, haddock or mahi mahi, cut into 8 or 16 pieces
1 avocado, cut into 16 slices
1/2 cup pico de gallo
8 corn tortillas, warmed
Preheat oven to 400°. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Stir oil, seasoning blend and salt together in a medium bowl. Add fish and toss to coat. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and bake until the fish flakes easily, about 10 minutes, depending on thickness. To assemble tacos, place 1 or 2 pieces of the fish, 2 slices avocado and 1 Tablespoon pico de gallo in each tortilla. Makes 4 servings (2 tacos each).
BANANA OATMEAL COOKIES
2 very ripe bananas
1 cup rolled oats
1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips (may substitute with sugar-free or dairy-free)
Preheat the oven to 400° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a shallow dish, mash the bananas with a fork. Add the rolled oats, chocolate chips and mix well. Take spoonfuls of the mixture and using you clean hands, shape into cookies. They won’t change their shape while baking, so make sure you give them the final look. Place them on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes, or until golden. Serve them warm or completely cool for a crispier texture. Makes 12 servings.
PALEO PUMPKIN CHOCOLATE TRUFFLES
1/4 cup almond butter
1/4 cup pumpkin puree
3 Tablespoons almond flour
3 Tablespoons coconut flour
2 Tablespoons coconut sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon, plus more for topping
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup dark chocolate, vegan, dairy free
Place all ingredients, except chocolate, into a food processor and blend until a dough forms. Separate the dough into 11 evenly sized balls (about 1-inch) and place them on a piece of parchment paper and then into the freezer to chill for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, melt the chocolate. Remove balls from the freezer and dip each one into the chocolate until completely coated. Let excess chocolate drip off and then return to the parchment paper. Once all the balls are covered, return to the freezer until chocolate hardens. Sprinkle with cinnamon and serve. Makes 11 servings.
