VEGETABLE WEIGHT LOSS SOUP

  • 2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 medium carrots, chopped
  • 2 stalks celery, chopped
  • 12 ounces fresh green beans, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 8 cups no-salt-added chicken broth or low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 2 (15 oz.) cans low-sodium cannelini or other white beans, rinsed
  • 4 cups chopped kale
  • 2 medium zucchini, chopped
  • 4 Roma tomatoes, seeded and chopped
  • 2 teaspoons red-wine vinegar
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
  • 8 teaspoons prepared pesto

