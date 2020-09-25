Record's Recipe Corner

TOMATOES WITH CRISPY BREAD TOPPING

  • 8 Roma tomatoes (1 1/3 pounds), cored and halved lengthwise
  • 1/2 cup soft whole wheat bread crumbs
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onion (2)
  • 2 Tablespoons snipped fresh thyme
  • 1 Tablespoon snipped fresh Italian parsley
  • 1 Tablespoon snipped fresh tarragon
  • 1 Tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese (optional)
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Sprinkle cut sides of tomatoes with salt and pepper. Arrange tomatoes, cut sides up, in a shallow baking pan. In a small bowl, stir together bread crumbs, green onion, thyme, parsley, tarragon, cheese (if desired), oil and garlic. Sprinkle on tomato halves. Bake, uncovered, in a 400° for 15 to 20 minutes or until the tomatoes are heated through and bread crumbs are brown and crisp. Makes 4 servings.

ROASTED VEGETABLE MEDLEY

  • 2 medium red onions, cut into eighths
  • 2 small yellow summer squash, cut into 1/2-inch slices
  • 2 small zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch slices
  • 3 red, yellow and/or green sweet peppers, cut into 1/2-inch-wide strips
  • 4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 2 Tablespoons snipped fresh parsley
  • 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano, crushed
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

In a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan combine onions, squash, zucchini, sweet peppers and garlic. In a screw-top jar, combine parsley, vinegar, oil, oregano, salt and black pepper; cover and shake well. Pour over the vegetables; toss gently to coat. Roast, uncovered, in a 425° oven about 25 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring twice. Makes 8 servings.

APPLE AND CABBAGE SLAW

  • 2/3 cup light mayonnaise dressing
  • 3 Tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon snipped fresh dill or 1 teaspoon dried dill
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 7 cups shredded green cabbage (1 medium)
  • 3 medium apples, cored and thinly sliced
  • 1 cup chopped sweet onion (1 large)
  • Fresh dill sprig (optional)

For dressing, in a very large bowl, stir together the mayonnaise dressing, vinegar, dill, salt and pepper. Add cabbage, apples and onion; toss to coat. Cover and chill for 2 hours to 48 hours. If desired, garnish with fresh dill sprigs. Makes 12 servings.

GINGER-SPICED CUCUMBERS

  • 1/4 cup seasoned rice vinegar
  • 1/4 cup mirin (sweet cooking rice wine)
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
  • 1 large English cucumber (about 12 ounces), peeled if desired, and thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

In a medium bowl, combine vinegar, mirin, brown sugar and ginger. Stir in cucumber and onion. Cover and chill for 30 minutes. Serve with a slotted spoon. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

APPLE-CRANBERRY CRISP

  • 5 cups thinly sliced, peeled cooking apple (5 medium)
  • 1 cup fresh cranberries
  • 2 Tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon apple pie spice or ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup quick-cooking rolled oats
  • 3 Tablespoons packed brown sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 Tablespoons butter

Preheat oven to 375°. In a 2-quart square baking dish, stir together apple and cranberries. In a small bowl, stir together granulated sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of the apple pie spice. Sprinkle sugar mixture over fruit mixture; toss to coat. For topping, in a small bowl, stir together oats, brown sugar, flour and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon apple pie spice. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle topping over fruit mixture. Bake, uncovered, for 30 to 35 minutes or until apple is tender. Serve warm. Makes 6 servings.

FRUIT KABOBS WITH CREAMY DIPPING SAUCE

  • 2 fresh kiwifruit, peeled and quartered
  • 8 fresh pineapple chunks
  • 8 fresh strawberries
  • 16 large fresh blueberries
  • 1 6-ounce carton strawberry or blueberry low-fat yogurt
  • 1/2 cup light dairy sour cream
  • 2 Tablespoons strawberry or blueberry spreadable fruit

Alternatively thread fruit evenly on eight 6-inch skewers; set aside. For sauce, in a small bowl, stir together yogurt, sour cream and spreadable fruit. Serve kabobs with yogurt sauce for dipping. Makes 4 servings.

