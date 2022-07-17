The Pierz Brewers took the loss on the road when they faced the Fort Ripley Rebels, Saturday, July 16, with the Rebels winning 5-2 in Victory League action.
Both teams played great defense, only allowing one hit each in the first two innings. It wasn’t until the third inning when the teams started to get traction at the plate.
In the third, the Brewers loaded the bases on an Isaac Otte single, a Mike Leidenfrost walk and Rylee Rauch being hit by the pitch. Mike Poser drove in two runs on a single to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead. With Poser at first and Rauch at third, Poser tried to take second after a pitch but was late on the steal. Rebels’ catcher Josh Hukriede threw the ball to the shortstop, Josh Kossan, catching Poser in a pickle. At third, Rauch tried to take advantage of the distraction and steal home, but Kossan gunned the ball back to his catcher, who successfully tagged the runner out, sending the Brewers back to the field.
In the bottom of the third, the Rebels matched the Brewers’ performance and loaded the bases as well. Riley DeRosier beat out a dropped third strike, and Bill Sather and Seth Vagts both singled. With one out, Bryce Flanagan drove in two runs on a single, tying the game 2-2. Nick Jelacie and Brett Kramer both drove in one each on singles, giving the Rebels a 4-2 lead.
The Rebels got their fifth run on a Brewers error in the sixth, for the final run of the game.
The Rebels recorded 10 total hits and the Brewers recorded seven.
For the Rebels, Bryce Flanagan pitched six innings, getting the win on the mound. He struck out four batters, walked one and gave up two runs on six hits.
Pete Schommer took the mound for five innings for the Brewers, striking out one batter and giving up four runs on seven hits.
The Rebels end the regular season 11-3, solidifying the No. 2 seed in the Division Playoffs and the Brewers finish with a 7-7 record, taking the No. 6 seed.
