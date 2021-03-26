To the Editor:

The proposed $64 million bond means paying back $92 million. Even the example $125K home will have their school taxes increase by 82%. That is $282/year for 25 years or $7,050. A $281K home goes up 105% from $728 to $1,496/year for a total increase of $19,200. A $360K home goes up 110% from $922 to $1,935/year for a total increase of $25,325. Lastly, a $530K home goes up 112% from $1,364 to $2,899/year for a total increase of $38,375.

Do these sound like reasonable increases during a global pandemic, increased unemployment and uncertain financial future? If your property increases in value faster than others in the district, your increase will be even more than in these examples.

Plan B is a reasonable alternative that will fix most defects in the schools and cost less than 1/4 as much. The payback period is much shorter than the 25 years needed for the full referendum amount. In the school board’s own survey, 82% said the current facilities meet our needs.

It is time to definitively tell the School Board that this referendum amount is too much. Vote “no.” 

