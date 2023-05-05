RE/MAX real estate agents Jeff Kruschek, Chris Gammon-Kruschek and Paula Quinn, each earned an annual “Sales Production Award,” for outstanding business performance.
Both Kruschek and Gammon-Kruschek earned the RE/MAX 100% Club Award and Quinn earned the RE/MAX Executive Club Award. The awards recognize high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and sellers during the past year.
This is one of many years Kruschek has received this high honor.
“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this award,” said Kruschek. “As a real estate agent and owner of RE/MAX Central, I’m fully committed to helping my clients find the home that is right for them. It’s truly an honor to be surrounded by such an incredibly supportive team.”
Kruschek has been serving his community as a real estate agent with RE/MAX Central for 13 years and has extensive experience in residential and commercial real estate. He has earned The Hall of Fame and Platinum Awards and has been a long-standing leader and volunteer in the community.
This is the 11th year Gammon-Kruschek has received this honor.
“I love helping to serve the folks in my home town,” said Gammon-Kruschek. “As a broker/owner/agent with RE/MAX Central, I am committed to helping my clients find the home that is right for them or get their home sold. It’s truly an honor to be surrounded by such an incredibly supportive team.”
Gammon-Kruschek has been serving her community as a real estate agent with RE/MAX Central for 13 years and has extensive experience in residential and commercial real estate. Gammon-Kruschek has earned the Hall of Fame Award. In addition, she dedicates time to the local hospital board, 100 Women Who Care of Morrison County, Children’s Miracle Network and Mississippi Connections.
Quinn has received this honor for four years.
“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this prestigious award,” Quinn said. “As a realtor with RE/MAX Central, I’m fully committed to helping my clients realize their goals of buying and selling their home. The team here at RE/MAX Central is like family giving the support and encouragement that make the difference.”
Quinn has been serving her community as a real estate agent with RE/MAX Central for over five years and has extensive experience in residential and commercial real estate. Quinn has earned the Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) designation, the Certified Real Estate Negotiator (CREN) and the Commitment to Excellence (C2EX) designation that only 2% of realtors have been awarded. In addition, Quinn actively supports community organizations including the Little Falls Exchange Club, Mississippi Connections and 100 Women Who Care of Morrison County.
