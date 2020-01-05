Ravine through downtown Little Falls remembered

When walking through downtown Little Falls, those who don’t know its history may find it hard to believe a long and deep ravine once ran through the district.
“This wasn’t a ravine on the edge of town; it was a significant slice through the heart of the east side business district, running beside the old city hall,” said Mary Warner, executive director at the Morrison County Historical Society.
Warner said although there aren’t many photographs of the ravine itself, there are several mentions of it in old newspapers — usually when it needed to be repaired, trash was thrown to the bottom, it was flooded or somebody drove into it.
Warner said she walked the streets of Little Falls with her husband, Erik, to get a better idea of where the ravine had run. They were directed by historic documents and interviews with people who had lived in Little Falls long enough to remember it.
“The ravine ran a minimum of eight or nine blocks, likely longer, from north of Third Avenue Northeast until it reached Broadway. Then it jogged to the west, running between First and Second Streets Southeast, possibly a little further south, it swung over to the west again to meet up with the Mississippi River in a couple of places. One of its outlets was Rosenmeier’s pond,” she said.
Warner said the ravine was a part of the Fletcher Creek system. Although the creek itself flows into the Mississippi River about six miles north of Little Falls, examining historical aerial photos of the area portrays former waterways that lead to the city, she said.
The ravine was at least one story level deep as several businesses used the bottom of the ravine for access. For instance, LaFond Motor Company, located at 114 First Ave. SE, instructed their customers to use it to drive to the business’ lower level for repair. Bert and Clarence Newman, who owned a livestock transportation company, along with their brother, Dr. John Newman, a veterinarian, housed horses and cattle in the ravine.
“As many as 50 head of cattle were kept in the ravine in the 1930s,” Warner said.
It wasn’t unusual to see children take advantage of the ravine at different times. When parts of it, such as near where the Shelley Funeral Home is today, flooded with three feet of water or more, they floated around in the ravine, using old doors as rafts, Warner said.
Wood bridges were built across the ravine at several locations, which allowed people to cross. The bridges were built by the Little Falls Manufacturing Company. An old ledger from 1858 showed it cost $305.39 to build a ravine bridge, Warner said.
Some of the different newspaper articles about the ravine reveal some of the issues and incidents that occurred, all of which has been archived at the Morrison County Historical Society.
The Little Falls Herald reported Dec. 2, 1904, that, “A lot of rubbish in the ravine on the west side of First Street Southeast was discovered on fire Saturday night.”
Dec. 10, 1896, the Little Falls Daily Transcript wrote, “A very exciting run away occurred on Second Street this morning. A team of horses belonging to the Sisters of St. Gabriel’s Hospital was being driven up that street by a boy about 12 years of age, one of the inmates at St. Otto’s orphanage. When in front of Stuart’s livery stable the team took fright and dashed up the street at a tremendous pace. They ran directly toward the elevated sidewalk just west of Little Falls, but turned before the railing was reached. The sleds swung around and tore off the railing and the rear portion of the sleds went over the walk and nearly carried the rest of the rig into the deep ravine on the other side of the walk. The team was caught by bystanders before it could get away again. It was a lucky escape for the boy, for had the team and rig gone over the sidewalk, which then only missed going by a hair’s breadth, there were great chances of his either being killed or badly injured. The lad made a desperate effort to regain control of the team, but they were too badly frightened and though he still held the reins his strength was not sufficient to manage them.”
The Little Falls Herald published July 11, 1913, that even a judge wasn’t exempt from the dangers the ravine presented, after the Honorable Clarence B. Buckman’s car went into the ravine with him still inside.
“The constant danger and maintenance presented by the ravine drove the city’s desire to fill it in,” Warner said.
The ravine wasn’t filled in all at once, but gradually over time, starting sometime in the 1880s and until the 1940s or 1950s.
Warner said that even though the ravine was filled, water still continues to follow the old waterways in time of heavy rain or other flooding. Owners of basements along the ravine’s path still report dampness or flooding.
“According to Fred Larson, one of the people we interviewed, that’s exactly what the historic flood in 1972 wanted to do. The water rushing toward the northeast side of Little Falls was attempting to find its outlet through the ravine. Instead it was diverted to the Mississippi River by an order from Mayor Kenneth Flolid to cut through Highway 371,” she said.
