William Rausch, a fifth-grader at Royalton Elementary School, won the Royalton Public Schools Spelling Bee Championship. Rausch correctly spelled the word “pleach” after 10 rounds of competition. He will go on to compete at the regional level. Rausch, left, accepted his championship certrificate from Shari Bishop, gifted, talented and enrichment adviser at Royalton Public Schools.
