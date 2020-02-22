The city of Randall sought out quotes to purchase two new computers with Windows 10 to replace a pair of computers with Windows 7, which is no longer supported.
A company from Brainerd and a company from Randall offered comparable equipment and the ability to transfer all data from the old computers onto the new ones.
The differences came in the price of the computers themselves and the additional services offered, including: antivirus, IT support, Microsoft Office and options for off-site storage.
The Brainerd company offered a lower equipment quote, at $2,202.30, while the Randall company offered a price of $2,381.98.
The Randall business offered fewer services at a lower cost, however fees are not flat. The Brainerd company offered more services at a higher but set rate.
A great concern for City Manager Matt Pantzke was the ability to store data off-site.
“If something happens to this building, it burns down or blows away, everything backed up would be safe,” he said.
Without backup services, Pantzke said the city could lose weeks of data, so off site storage is a high priority. However, the high costs suggested that further research was needed to find a less costly provider.
Right now, he said, it’s just important that the city acquire new computers and that other details can be worked out afterward. The city budgeted around $3,000 for the new computers. Pantzke said the responsible thing to do would be to go with the lower bid from the Brainerd company.
In other business Wednesday, the Randall City Council:
• Accepted the 2019 audit report as presented;
• Approved the 2020 contract with the Humane Society at $558;
• Set the city cleanup day for Saturday, May 9, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the fire hall parking lot;
• Accepted the cleanup day and recycling grants from the county, totaling $2,788.40;
• Approved the purchase of LED bulbs to replace fluorescent bulbs in the Bingo Park building at a cost of $600 plus labor;
• Approved the purchase of 22 new bar stools and refurbishing the railing at the Randall municipal Liquor Store, for approximately $5,051;
• Authorized the sale of a 1999 Ford bucket truck, and any fees required to post the listing on various platforms;
• Discussed election training and the ability to track expenses to be submitted to the state for reimbursement;
• Voted to send a request from Kim’s Café asking to be rezoned from a commercial to a residential building, back to planning and zoning for evaluation; and
• Discussed what to do about delinquent utility accounts.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is Wednesday, March 18, at 7 p.m. in the new Council Chambers at City Hall.
