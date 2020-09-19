The Randall City Council approved the 2021 preliminary tax levy with a 5% increase at $170,985, up from the 2020 levy of $162,843.
With the preliminary levy the tax rate falls just under 62%. The Council did discuss possibly keeping the levy the same as last year, meaning no increase.
“A $162,843 levy would drop our tax rate down to 53.78% meaning everyone’s property taxes in the city of Randall would go down quite a bit,” Pantzke said.
The city has set a similar preliminary levy increases in the past, and has the opportunity to decrease it until the final approval in December.
“We do need to give ourselves a little bit of room to rock with the budget,” said City Manager Matt Pantzke. “We can always lower it.”
The levy is made up of $117,681 in the general fund and two street and utility project bonds of $26,260 and $27,044. The 2020 levy incorporated $112,076 in the general fund as well as $25,010 and $25,757 for the street project bonds.
Randall City Council Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Randall City Council:
• Approved a contract with Schlenner and Wenner to review COVID-19 business assistance applications; and
• Renewed a contract with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office for $24,000.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
