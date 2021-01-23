The Randall City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to move forward with a preliminary engineering report (PER) on the city’s water and wastewater systems.
Dave Reese of Widseth Smith and Nolting was at the meeting to go over what the study would entail. Along with giving the city an estimated cost of capital improvement projects it has planned for 2022, the report will also provide environmental studies and ensure the projects are compliant to receive funding from the USDA Rural Development program.
The cost for the preliminary engineering report is $43,000. City Manager Matt Pantzke said the cost would be covered by savings the city has built up in its infrastructure budget since doing away with its police department.
“As far as funding this, back when the city made the change from our own police department to the sheriff’s office, the savings, $18,000 a year, was put into the infrastructure fund at the bank,” Pantzke said. “So, for two full calendar years we have put $18,000 away, so there’s in excess of $36,000 in that fund that we’ve been setting aside knowing that there were going to be engineering costs up front when we started rehabbing street, water, sewer. So, we do have a savings account with enough money in it to cover this without affecting the budget.”
The city has already conducted some of the legwork on the project, such as mapping out its infrastructure and identifying areas that would be included in a potential capital improvement project.
Reese said an initial estimate shows the cost of the project would be about $3.1 million, though he will be able to give the city a more precise number once the PER is complete. He recommended applying for Rural Development funds, which is a federal program including both grants and loans.
A PER, along with environmental studies, are required to be eligible for Rural Development funding.
“It involves looking at your water and sewer systems, condition of the streets, lift stations, to see if there’s things that would have influence on proposed improvements,” Reese told the Council. “I think at the heart of it, we’re looking at replacing sewer and water mains, surfaces and reconstruction of the streets. That’s the basic project.”
The scope of the project would likely include Minnesota Avenue from the railroad tracks to Pine View Drive, Parkview Drive, Little Elk Drive and all of the streets west of Superior Avenue between it and U.S. Highway 10.
Mayor Dan Noss, while acknowledging it might be too early in the process to know for sure, asked about the timing of the projects in terms of how long specific streets will be torn up. His chief concern was that Minnesota Avenue runs in front of Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School and St. James Catholic Church. He asked if it could be arranged for that portion of the work to be done when school is not in session.
Reese said the time contractors spend in a specific area depends on several factors, including depth of the utilities and the size of the construction crews. He said some contractors typically advance about 300 feet per day, while some with larger crews might complete two or three times that amount.
“Those are common questions during a project, and part of this process is building some public engagement meetings so that this doesn’t come as a surprise to everyone close to the construction time, so everyone will be aware that we’re studying it,” Reese said. “We’ll review the preliminary report results, the costs, if there’s assessments, which I anticipate there will be.”
Noss also asked Reese if he expected any issues with the environmental studies in terms of qualifying for Rural Development funding.
Reese said the study will include both environmental and cultural reviews. The cultural review would ensure a Native American or National Historic site, for example, would not be disturbed by the project.
“Ones that I can say that typically come up are — we’re probably going to be de-watering in order to install the utilities or replace the utilities,” Reese said, in terms of the Randall project. “The discharge of that water and the erosion and sediment potential being close to the river is probably going to be one of the concerns that agencies will be looking at.”
Pantzke said, considering these are all established routes already, it should minimize the potential of any cultural disturbances. Reese agreed.
The cost for the report is $40,000, plus $3,000 more for Widseth Smith and Nolting to hire a sub-consult to inspect the water tower. None of the members of the Council or Pantzke anticipated there would be any issues with the tower.
“I think the reason they may sometimes go to that extent is, if you have a water tower that’s really near the end of its life cycle and it would make sense to include it in the project scope and funding package and get it taken care of,” Reese said. “Or, if problems are identified that would impact the financing of the project you’re proposing that might hinder your payments. So, like, after we’re done with this project, all of a sudden your water tower needs expensive repairs or something like that, that could impact the city’s financing. That’s why they kind of want a thorough review of everything.”
Randall City Council Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Randall City Council:
• Appointed Carrie Turner to fill the Council seat vacated by her husband, Ricky Turner, who died Jan. 7, after a nearly two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
“I had a discussion with both of them in December, kind of knowing that Rick... I asked them, whenever the time comes, is there someone you would consider that you’d like to fulfill your term when you no longer can do it,” said City Manager Matt Pantzke. “He asked his wife to take over.”
The term expires in 2022;
• Conducted oaths of office for Mayor Dan Noss and Council Members Mary Venske and Jim Chyba;
• Voted to not renew a contract with the Morrison County Humane Society for stray or surrendered animals;
• Passed a resolution to, along with other cities in the area, ask Minnesota Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, and Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, for assistance with rising water and sewer costs;
• Approved a $640 purchase for a wireless access point for the municipal liquor store;
• Approved the 2021 fee schedule, which includes a $2 increase to the base price for city sewer service;
• Approved 2021 Council board and committee assignments; and
• Discussed impacts potential projects on Morrison County Road 1 and U.S. Highway 10 will have on the city.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Randall City Hall.
