Harlan Davis Swanson, 30, Randall, was charged with one count of failing to report being a predatory offender in Morrison County District Court, a felony.

The charge stems from an Oct. 28, 2019 incident, when law enforcement did a predatory offender registration check and found that Swanson allegedly moved residences.

Swanson is required to register as a predatory offender due to an incident in Mille Lacs County. He must notify authorities prior to any move.

Swanson’s current location is unknown and he has a warrant out for his arrest.

If convicted, Swanson faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

