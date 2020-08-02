Randall man turns to creative side after accident

Working as a heavy equipment operator, Sam Kaping of Randall was usually laid off during the winter months. It was during one of those layoffs he discovered the joy of woodworking many years ago.
“It gave me something to do. You can only ice fish so much,” he said.
Little did he know at the time that the art would one day help him get through some of the toughest times he’d face. Kaping said the first accident occurred at work about 13 years ago or so when another co-worker rolled a tree near him and one of the branches struck him in the back. It left his body numb, but it wasn’t until about a month later, it was discovered how badly he was injured.
Six years later, he descended a ditch to pick up a soda can someone had littered. Covered with tall grass, Kaping said he never saw the deep hole in the ground. The fall fractured his back in three different places.
“Not being able to work has been really tough. I grew up on a dairy farm, so I was never used to sitting anywhere very long,” he said.
His inability to work also affected his feelings of worth. Like many men, he linked his worth to his hardworking nature.
“It was just to take what I had been dealt and somehow make it work,” he said.
Kaping credits a lot of where he is at today to his wife, Robyn.
“I couldn’t have done it without her,” he said.
Kaping makes a large variety of wood projects. Whether large or small, he thrives on the challenge each presents. Most of them are also done freestyle without any pattern — just a man and his idea.
“I really dislike making something someone else has made,” he said.
However, he made an exception when he made a checkered butcher block table. Kaping said he had seen it somewhere and wanted to make it just to see how difficult it would be. However, it was not as exciting as he had initially thought it would be.
“It was so boring I almost fell asleep twice doing it,” he said.
One of his favorite creations is a table with benches that are made from sliced tree logs. Wanting to make it even more unique, Kaping dried the actual roots from a tree to make the legs. In order to even be able to use the roots, Kaping said he first had to peel the bark off and then let them dry completely. It took them seven years to dry, he said.
Kaping said he made two benches since he figured a customer would have trouble finding chairs that would match well with the table. Altogether, he estimates it took him about 530 hours to make.
Besides making tables, Kaping has made various boxes, wood flowers, mushrooms, canes, fireplace mantels and more.
Many times, different ideas are inspired by the simple things he doodles while sitting in his “man cave” from time to time during the day.
Kaping’s doodle wall, as he calls it, features a variety of carved crafts. Although he doesn’t have specific names for them all, one resembles the shape of a pirate dagger. Another is a spear with a Native American tip, fish, Texas longhorns and other bullhorns made from cedar, snakes, a caveman club with sharp sticks and more.
The majority of items are sold directly by Kaping. Some are for sale at the Randall Cafe in Randall, including canes and airplanes.
Kaping said the inspiration to carve different airplanes came from his grandpa and dad, both named Herbert Kaping.
“My grandpa made one for my dad when he was little and my dad made another for my oldest son,” Kaping said.
He estimates he has made more than 400 airplanes in different sizes and models.
In a way, it also reminds him of his time serving in the Air National Guard from 1981 to 1989. Before that he served in the Army National Guard from 1978 until he was transferred to the Air National Guard, he said.
Kaping uses a variety of tools depending on the project, from a band saw and a chop saw to a table saw and industrial and small table top sanders. Other creations require him to sand by hand.
Looking back at his journey since his first accident, Kaping said he is very glad he is able to woodwork. Some days are better than others depending on how much pain he is in. With so many creative ideas flowing and an eagerness to get started on different projects, it’s frustrating when his body doesn’t allow him to do as much as he wants to, he said.
For more information, call Kaping at (320) 232-3122.
