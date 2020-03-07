Brandon Lee Torkelson, 37, Randall, was given a stay Feb. 27, on a felony third degree assault charge in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stemmed from a Feb. 6 incident, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alleged assault that had taken place in Randall, Feb. 2-3.
Three felony charges for second degree assault, domestic assault by strangulation and threat charges were dismissed against Torkelson.
The victim, a juvenile, said while staying at Torkelson’s residence, Torkelson allegedly said he could break every bone in her body before placing her in a choke hold resulting in her being unable to breathe.
During the alleged hold, something popped in the victim’s neck causing her pain for days afterward, the criminal complaint said.
Later, while the individual was in bed, she allegedly heard Torkelson load a handgun and walk up to the doorway of the room she was in.
Torkelson allegedly told the individual to call 911 and said someone was going to die tonight, before eventually returning to his room.
Torkelson allegedly told investigators he did not remember the incident occurring and said he had had a flashback that evening.
Torkelson was sentenced to five years of supervised probation, fined $50 and credited for serving 60 days in local confinement.
