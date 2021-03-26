David Nels Anderson, 41, Randall, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court, Wednesday, to 90 days of local confinement for a misdemeanor domestic assault conviction.
Anderson was initially charged with two counts of felony domestic assault, but was able to plea down to a misdemeanor. He was given credit for 90 days served in local confinement.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 15, 2020, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic assault in progress at a residence in Randall. Deputies arrived at the home and spoke with a male victim, who stated Anderson, who is a family member, punched him in the face and “strangled him to the point of nearly losing consciousness.”
A deputy observed marks on the victim’s neck and face. The victim also stated he was having trouble breathing and “felt tingly on the left side of his body.”
Deputies also spoke with other family members who were present and had witnessed the assault. They stated Anderson knocked the victim to the ground and put him in a chokehold. One of the witnesses also said he saw Anderson punch the victim in the face.
Anderson gave a taped statement after arriving at the Morrison County Jail in which he admitted being in a fight with the victim. He also said, while they were on the ground, he did try to choke out the victim.
Anderson’s criminal history shows he has multiple prior convictions, including an April 2019 felony conviction for violating a no contact order and a November 2018 conviction of felony domestic assault.
