Darby Richard Klooster, 46, Randall, was convicted of a felony in Morrison County District Court Feb. 24, for third degree possession of a controlled substance.

The charges stemmed from a Jan. 1, 2019 incident, when law enforcement were notified that Klooster had methamphetamine and was driving on Highway 10.

An officer located the vehicle and pulled the suspect over for not having a valid driver’s license.

The vehicle was searched by a canine and the officer located narcotics.

After his arrest, Klooster admitted to transporting methamphetamine in his vehicle.

A search found two bags of the substance, one weighing 10.2 grams and the other 2.7 grams. Klooster was sentenced to 27 months in prison and fined $50.

