Michael James Whitty Sandaker, 39, Randall, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 18, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic assault that had occurred a few days earlier in Randall.
During a statement to law enforcement, the victim stated “she has been in a relationship” with Sandaker for the past eight months. Law enforcement noted that she told them she sometimes visits him at his residence in Randall.
On the evening of April 16, she was at Sandaker’s residence when he allegedly got upset with her. The victim told law enforcement that she was going to leave the residence, but Sandaker “grabbed her by the throat and squeezed so hard that she got dizzy.” She also told them that for several hours her voice sounded different and she had a sore throat.
The victim also described prior incidents of domestic assault that Sandaker had perpetrated on her, according to the complaint. She told officers he had “extreme control issues” and that when she is not with him, she must send him photos of whomever she is with. She told law enforcement that he “will also take her cell phone prior to starting a fight with her so she will not be able to call the police.” She added that Sandaker “threatens her daily” and tells her she’ll be in trouble if she speaks to the police, the complaint said.
If convicted, Sandaker could face up to three years imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine.
