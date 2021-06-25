Alexander James Scherping, 22, Randall, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and one gross misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 371 in Crow Wing County when he observed two motorcycles just south of the Brainerd Welcome Center. He pulled up behind them and activated his emergency lights to move traffic over for motorcycle safety. The front motorcyclist — later identified as Scherping — allegedly looked back at him and accelerated at a high rate of speed.
The officer began to give chase heading south on Highway 371, but Scherping continued at speeds up to 130 miles per hour.
The motorcycle continued into Morrison County before turning left onto 263rd Street, where it allegedly continued at speeds up to 120 miles per hour. According to the complaint, Scherping eventually slowed considerably, and the officer attempted to pass him. As that was happening, however, the motorcycle accelerated and made contact with the squad car.
Scherping went down on the right shoulder and immediately stood up with his hands in the air. He had an active warrant for his arrest in Morrison County and his driving status was revoked.
He told the officer, “I don’t know why I took off,” according to the complaint.
If convicted of the felony, Scherping faces a maximum penalty of three years and one day imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $3,000. The gross misdemeanor charge carries a maximum of 90 days in local confinement and/or a $1,000 fine.
