Randall farm still ‘the best of the best’

This year, Morrison Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) nominated Doug and Jan John of Randall for the “Wildlife Habitat Steward Award” for Morrison County. While the Johns were not ultimately selected for the regional award, SWCD District Manager Shannon Wettstein said even so, they are still the best of the best.
“Doug and Jan’s property is a gem in the country. For avid hunters and outdoor enthusiasts like they are, this property has everything you can dream of to attract critters, big and small to come here and curl up,” Wettstein said. “The Hay and Little Elk Creek both cross their land and I am positive that because of the committed work and vision Doug and Jan have had on this land, those creeks have been able to sustain exceptional water quality.”
John said the farm he and Jan own once belonged to his grandparents, Herbert and Myrtha Thielen. Eventually, the farm was passed down through the generations and he acquired it. While he considers it to be a small farm with its 360 acres, the goal has always been to keep it together, he said.
Over time, the Johns implemented the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) and planted trees and more to preserve the land. While currently the Johns are involved in more programs, John said he is not the first generation to really care for the land.
“My grandparents were really, kind of conscious of taking care of the land and taking care of the waterways,” he said.
John said since he didn’t know much about farming when he acquired the acres, he decided early on to plant trees instead. The acres also hold several food plots for deer with about 10 acres that are planted with corn and left for the deer. As a result, he said, there is a large population of deer in the area.
As the Hay and Little Elk Creek runs through the property, keeping the waterways clean has helped sustain the wildlife in the area, as well, John said.
“The waterways are important because we have basically every creature here,” he said.
Some of the animals that have been spotted in the area around the farm include deer, bobcats, coyotes, Timberwolves, bears, otters, wild turkeys and more. While there are some pheasants, John said he’d like to see more of them, but believes the majority may have fallen prey to predators.
“For me, the waterways are really important. I’ve always been a water person and clean water, we can’t survive without it. If you and I don’t take care of it, that’s just going to go away and that then is the demise of civilization, so that’s kind of why we did what we did and why,” he said.
One of couple’s greatest joys is to sit in their living room and watch the wildlife come to life, especially the otters in the creek behind their house.
“This spring, there were four of them playing tag. They actually had a tunnel through a snowbank that slid right down, so they’d slide right into the water. Then, they’d kind of mess around with each other, then crawl back up the bank, kind of razzle around and then slide down again. You know, that’s just what I live for,” he said.
Looking back, John said they started planting trees in about 1999. Since then, they figure they have planted nearly 85,000 trees. The first plantings were 51% hardwoods and 49% pines. While there are some oaks on the property, there are mostly pine trees, John said.
The deer really enjoy the trees as the tree canopy provides them with cover. It holds the heat down during hot summer days and gives them a place to stay in the winter, John said.
The protective surrounding of trees has also given deer confidence and they are comfortable enough to calmly graze the fields mid-day, John said.
While John usually plants the food plots annually, he was unable to get them set up this year, because of the flood the area of Randall experienced earlier this year.
“I couldn’t get across the river. The river had turned into a lake,” he said.
As a result, John was forced to plant late and planted winter rye instead, he said.
“It’s not ideal. The corn was the ideal food source, because during the winter, they would come out and feed on it, but next year, there will be corn,” he said.
Other animals snack from the foot plots., as well, such as sandhill cranes, frogs and skinny mice, he said.
The Johns enjoy feeding the birds, too, and have several bird feeders right outside their window. Since bears have taken it as an easy and quick food source, John put up an electric fence around the bird feeders to keep them from demolishing the bird feeders when they eat, he said.
On a path traveled by four-wheelers a little ways from the farm a dam beavers have built can be spotted. Having watched the beavers build dams and observed the technical side of building it, John said he is impressed by their capability. The sticks that make up the dam are placed at a precise angle, so the water is blocked once the water pushes against the mud and against the branches. He measured one dam at about six feet tall, he said.
The Johns have also built a riparian buffer, which helps protect the waterways from any potential pollutants that are leached out from nearby fields. Once a pollutant has leached, John said the roots of the trees will pick it up and as a result, not pollute the waterways.
John encourages other landowners to become involved in conservation of the land and to take advantage of the different programs various government agencies offer. Another benefit to working with different agencies, such as Morrison Soil and Water Conservation District, he said, is the access to several experts that can help answer questions and help with getting projects going.
