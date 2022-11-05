Randall farm still ‘the best of the best’
Buy Now

Over the years, Doug John of Randall has planted 85,000 trees and taken other measures to care for the land.

    This year, Morrison Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) nominated Doug and Jan John of Randall for the “Wildlife Habitat Steward Award” for Morrison County. While  the Johns were not ultimately selected for the regional award, SWCD District Manager Shannon Wettstein said even so, they are still the best of the best.

    “Doug and Jan’s property is a gem in the country. For avid hunters and outdoor enthusiasts like they are, this property has everything you can dream of to attract critters, big and small to come here and curl up,” Wettstein said. “The Hay and Little Elk Creek both cross their land and I am positive that because of the committed work and vision Doug and Jan have had on this land, those creeks have been able to sustain exceptional water quality.”

Tags

Load comments