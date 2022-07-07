Randall family homeless after flooding

Brodi Phelps, 10, was asleep on her Grandma Patricia Ganz’s living room floor when she woke up wet in the early morning hours of Friday, June 24.
“I just knew something was wrong,” she said.
Torrential rainfall in the area during the night, about 12.3 inches, had caused the already swollen Little Elk River to flood parts of the city of Randall. Ganz’s home was hit significantly hard as it sits in a low area of a four-acre lot and had no chance against the invading flood waters, Ganz said.
“I’m devastated, but thankful no one was hurt,” she said.
Ganz’s house was also home to Brodi, her parents Cody Phelps and Brianna Helmin and toddler sister, Aubri. Brodi said that while she had the feeling something was terribly wrong, she didn’t quite know what at first. She ran upstairs and woke her parents. It was then it was discovered that the house was flooded.
“It was very shocking more than anything, just to wake up and know that you have to try to get out of the house, that the water was coming in. It just kept on rising as we were trying to get out,” Helmin said.
Ganz said she wasn’t home at the time of the flooding as she was working overnight at a local adult foster care facility. Helmin called her right away and let her know about the flooding. They recall the moment Helmin opened the front door and watched the home’s heavy wood steps get washed away. Helmin’s Chevrolet Equinox was under water and the water level nearly reached the roof of Phelps’ truck, a Chevrolet Avalanche.
“Just looking outside and seeing all the way, knowing it was coming in the house, there was just instant panic,” Helmin said.
The family was eventually evacuated from the home by boat by law enforcement. It was surreal to travel across the yard in a boat, Helmin said. At one time, Phelps returned to the home to retrieve some important items and waded through the water. By then, the water level reached his chest. On the way back through the way, Helmin said he began to show symptoms of hypothermia because of how cold the water was.
Following the flooding, the family stayed with Ganz’s son, Jason, in Little Falls for a while. Helmin and Phelps are currently looking for an apartment or house to rent. Same with Ganz.
Ganz said she isn’t sure what the future holds for the house in Randall. Once the flood waters recede, she will need to go through the home to see if anything is salvable. She is relieved she at least still has her car, she said.
Reminiscing, Ganz said she purchased the home about 10 years ago. It was completely paid off. While she had regular house insurance, Ganz said she didn’t have flood insurance in place as it was very expensive. She said another Randall resident had told her they had trouble even finding an insurance company willing to offer flood insurance because of the location.
“Because of that, I’m not even sure if they would even insure us,” Ganz said.
Ganz is currently looking for volunteers to help her clean out her house as just about everything is water damaged. Anticipating that the walls will need to be rebuilt before she can move back home, Ganz said she is also hoping to find volunteers in construction that can help her rebuild as well as assess what needs to be done to make it a safe home.
Jason has set up a Go Fund Me page for Ganz to help his mom. Ganz said that while she is very thankful for it, as well as for what people have done so far to help her, it’s a very humbling experience, as well. She is by far more comfortable giving rather than receiving, she said.
Those who want to donate can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/8jfgy-moms-house.
