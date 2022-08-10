wenzel
Buy Now

Randall’s Travis Wenzel rounded first base in the first inning of the Aug. 6 game against the Nisswa Lightning. 

The Randall Cubs were the victim of a last second comeback against the Nisswa Lightning, in Victory League baseball action, Saturday, Aug. 6. The Cubs had a 2-0 lead in the final inning, but the Lightning scored three runs to end the game, 3-2.

The Cubs scored once in the first and sixth innings. In the first, Travis Wenzel drove in Caleb Strack on an RBI double.

Tags

Load comments