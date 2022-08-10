The Randall Cubs were the victim of a last second comeback against the Nisswa Lightning, in Victory League baseball action, Saturday, Aug. 6. The Cubs had a 2-0 lead in the final inning, but the Lightning scored three runs to end the game, 3-2.
The Cubs scored once in the first and sixth innings. In the first, Travis Wenzel drove in Caleb Strack on an RBI double.
An RBI single by Dane Couture put the Cubs ahead 2-0.
Strack pitched a complete game for the Cubs. In the ninth, Strack struck out the first batter, but walked the next two. He struck out the fourth batter for the second out and walked one more, loading the bases.
On a full count, the Lightning’s Kody Ruedisili hit a line drive to left field. All three runners made it home before the ball could make it back to the infield, giving the game a shocking 3-2 finish.
Strack pitched a clean game allowing just two total hits. He struck out 14 batters and walked seven.
The Cubs played the Foley Lumber Jacks Sunday, Aug. 7, but only managed to play 1 1/2 innings before the game was suspended due to weather conditions. Before the suspension, the Lumber Jacks led 3-1 over the Cubs.
The game resumed Monday, Aug. 8, starting in the bottom of the second, but the Cubs were unable to mount a comeback and were eliminated from the tournament in a 12-1 loss.
In the first, both teams scored one run. Wenzel drove in the Cubs’ first run again on an RBI double, bringing in Strack to tie the game at 1-1.
Foley managed to score two more runs in the second before the weather delay.
When the game resumed, the Lumber Jacks kept the Cubs from scoring in the final five innings. Foley scored three runs in the fourth, two in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Wenzel pitched 3.1 innings for the Cubs while Austin Dickmann pitched 3.2 innings. Wenzel allowed seven runs on 10 hits and Dickmann gave up five runs on five hits.
At the plate, Wenzel was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a double.
