Randall cowgirl finalist in youth leadership program

Morrison County 4-H is celebrating Jenna Hegg of Randall, who finished in the top 10 in the Minnesota 4-H Horse Dan Patch Youth Leadership Program.
Gloria Austin with the University of Minnesota Extension in Morrison County said that ever since 1966, 4-H Horse Project members can apply for the Dan Patch Youth Leadership award. In order to apply, the participants must have been enrolled at least two years in the Minnesota 4-H Horse or Horseless Horse Project and have participated in at least one horse-related leadership role.
There are also two divisions for the award. While participants in 10th grade and up compete to become the Dan Patch winner, those in grades 6-9 compete for the youth leadership recognition.
Hegg competed in the youth leadership division. In April, all the applicants submitted a two-page resume and an eight-page portfolio. They are then judged on a broad base of learning, leadership and service within the 4-H Horse Project, other 4-H areas and within their community.
“Jenna represents the best of the Minnesota 4-H Horse Project,” Austin said.
Looking back at her journey in 4-H, Hegg said she has applied to the Dan Patch Youth Leadership award three times and has been accepted twice. It was her desire to represent Morrison County and Morrison County Hoofbeats, the 4-H club she belongs to, that led her to apply in the first place. Being accepted is also a great honor since only a small number of participants get accepted, she said.
In the portfolio, Hegg wrote about her learning experience. She was 7 years old when she first joined the Morrison County Hoofbeats in 2014.
“Since I was a Cloverbud, I had many people helping me. They helped me learn about 4-H, horses and showed me what I wanted to be like when I got older,” she wrote.
Hegg’s first pony was Belle, a Shetland pony, she eventually grew out of. She then moved on to her older sister’s Welsh pony, Rose. Wanting to give other children an opportunity to ride, love and bond with a horse, Hegg later gave Belle away to a grandfather for his two grandsons.
“They send me messages about how much they love Belle. It makes me feel good that I passed on kindness that was shown to me,” Hegg said.
One goal Hegg has set for herself is to learn as much as she possibly can about horses. She attends every clinic that is offered at the Morrison County Fairgrounds and also asks her mom, Marcia Hegg, to bring her to many other clinics she hears about. Some of the clinics she has attended include the Douglas County 4-H Project Day, where she learned about horse judging and the North Dakota State University ‘s Little I Hippology Contest.
Hegg said her goal for many years was to advance to compete at the Minnesota State Fair. In 2019, she placed ninth in the hippology judging contest as an intermediate at the state fair. A few years ago, the South West Animal Science Challenge held a practice horse bowl competition where she learned about a variety of topics, such as vaccinations.
“There was even a veterinarian there that brought a fetal goat, cattle lungs and a liver we got to look at. This activity made me interested in becoming a veterinarian,” she said.
Since Hegg was riding her sister’s pony, she applied for “Win a Paint” in 2018 and 2019, with the hope to win a big horse she could train. In 2019, was in the top five in the “Win an Arabian” contest and later met with the breeders for an interview at the Minnesota State Fair.
“They ended up giving two foals away and I was so excited that I was given an Arabian filly,” she said.
Hegg continues to train the Arabian she won and later named, Poppy.
Besides being a member of the Morrison County Hoofbeats, Hegg is also a member of several saddle clubs — all of which have helped her become a better rider and be more confident in herself.
Over the years, Hegg has volunteered on a variety of committees, helped plan parties and has had several leadership roles in her 4-H club. She’s also helped arrange for speakers and educational clinics for the club.
Every year, Hegg helps get the Morrison County Fair ready by setting up horse stalls in the horse barn and then later in the fall, help take them down.
“The horse barn is used to store campers in the winter, so we can’t leave the stalls up. I also help set up the rest of the fairgrounds for our county fair or help clean up after the fair,” she said.
Hegg’s mom said she is very proud of her daughter and what she has accomplished over the years. Her passion for horses is clear as she is dedicated to learn more about the four-legged creature. It has also been great to see her daughter blossom into a confident young woman.
“Being involved in 4-H allowed Jenna to find people willing to help her learn. It was interesting to find how quickly a child may go from being mentored to becoming a mentor. Youth need opportunities to lead to build confidence. I am most proud of Jenna for sharing her knowledge and being kind to younger youth. Sharing your passion, at any stage, with a child is priceless,” Marcia said.
