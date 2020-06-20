The Randall City Council discussed delinquent utility accounts, Wednesday, and revealed that some residents have been taking advantage of the COVID-19 relief effort asking cities not to charge late fees or disconnect any past due accounts.
City Manager Matt Pantzke said that just three of the 622 residents in the city collectively owe about $2,500 in utility charges.
March 25, almost two weeks after Governor Tim Walz issued Executive Order 20-01 declaring a peacetime emergency to protect Minnesotans from the coronavirus pandemic, he issued a joint letter asking all electric and gas utility companies for their help.
Under normal circumstances the city collects about $1,000 per month in late utility fees, but Pantzke said “Overall the city is doing pretty good” in its collection of utility payments and there has not been a spike of delinquent accounts compared to other years.
Those providers were asked to extend the state’s cold weather rule restricting disconnection of customers for non-payment of utility bills and reconnecting customers who have been disconnected. The governor also asked those services to forgo late fees and establish payment plans with residents struggling to pay on time.
“We did ask about disconnection because we’ve had some customers take advantage,” Pantzke said.
Although the city still cannot charge late fees until the peacetime declaration ends, Pantzke said they did get the go-ahead from the state to begin disconnections on delinquent accounts if the resident cannot show an economic impact such as a job loss or furlough due to COVID-19.
In other business Monday, the Randall City Council:
• Approved a request to donate $750 to the Initiative Foundation;
• Announced the completion of updated electricity in the trailer park;
• Discussed the need for a new PLC/controller part for wastewater management and approved its purchase with an unknown cost;
• Set a new date for the citywide cleanup day as Sept. 19, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.; and
• Heard an update from Camp Ripley officials.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is Wednesday, July 15, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
