Randall is living up to its slogan of being a “Little Town with a Big Heart.”
Unlike some communities in Morrison County, Randall entered 2020 without a food pantry. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, one local family — who wanted to remain anonymous — took it upon itself to get one going. The community has taken the idea and ran with it.
“The cool thing about it is how people have paid it forward,” said Adam Boone, owner of Boone’s Market and member of the Randall Business Association. “We know we live in a great area and we take care of everyone in the community.”
The initiative to pack the pantry really took off just recently. Holly Days had to be canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, leaving the Business Association with a large sum of money to donate. It decided to put $750 into an account at Boone’s Market specifically set up for the food pantry. Other businesses and private donors have added to it, ensuring the pantry is always stocked.
The pantry — which is set up outside the community building in Bingo Park — also includes a small refrigerator that was donated by the city. That way, people in need can pick up fresh food and not only non-perishables, as is common among food pantries.
Matt Pantzke, Randall city manager and member of the Randall Business Group, said it was a win-win for the city.
“Randall doesn’t have a food shelf like you see in Little Falls or Pierz or some of the other communities around here,” Pantzke said. “This was a way we could put a city building to use in a location that’s kind of discreet.”
Boone said he and the employees of Boone’s Market keep an eye on the pantry to ensure it’s full. Whenever something is getting low, including cold and fresh items such as milk and eggs, he said they “go shopping” and fill it back up.
“This year has been challenging for a lot of people with COVID-19,” he said. “So it’s nice to have a place for people to go if they need something extra. They can just show up and take what they need.”
As the community has gotten behind the food pantry, private donations have continued to roll in. Boone said anyone interested in donating can stop at Boone’s Market and put money on the account.
Both Pantzke and Boone said ideas have already been floated on how to expand the services of the food pantry, though nothing has been finalized just yet.
Whether those come to fruition or not, both said this was further reason to love living in a small town, particularly Randall.
“I would just reiterate that it’s really awesome that the community has gotten behind this venture to help one another,” Boone said. “It’s a crazy world we live in, but I really love the town that we live in.”
“It just really reinforces my true love of living in a small community,” Pantzke said. “When someone needs a hand, we all chip in to help them out. That’s what small-town America is all about.”
