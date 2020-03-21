Randall City Manager Matt Pantzke said he is confident the City Hall can remain open during the state mandated two week limit to public gatherings.
Since the bulk of this months utility bill payments have been made, Pantzke said he expects there to be little foot traffic in City Hall, which will remain open to callers even if doors close to the public in the future.
In an upcoming newsletter, Pantzke said he will highlight the many ways residents can pay utility bills other than in person. Payments can be mailed, dropped off at the after-hours box, or made online.
It was also proposed to the council to change the next utility due date from April 10 to April 15, to stagger any foot traffic and allow those impacted economically a little more time to pay.
While the bar in Randall is closed, Pantzke said staff is using the time to make some repairs and do some extra cleaning to prepare for their reopen.
In other business Monday, the Randall City Council:
• Reviewed a bid for a new line heater at $60,000;
• Scheduled a board of appeals and equalization meeting for April 14 at 11 a.m. at the Fire Hall;
• Approved an annual donation of $500 to the Green Prairie Park; and
• Appointed Jim Chyba as interim city clerk in place of Gerald Adamski until the November 2020 election.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is Wednesday, April 15, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
