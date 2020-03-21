At the Randall City Council Wednesday, members observed a moment of silence for former councilman Gerald Adamski, who died suddenly Monday, March 16, of cancer complicated by pneumonia.
The 64-year-old led a busy life. He entered the army soon after he graduated from Little Falls High School in 1973. After being discharged, he worked at St. Gabriel’s Hospital for over 40 years, ending his career in the engineering department.
He was also a member of the Morrison County Disabled American Veterans Chapter with Mayor Dan Noss, who said Adamski was a diligent member.
Adamski committed over 20 years of his life to the Randall City Council, serving 10 of those years with Mayor Danny Noss, who noted Adamski’s commitment to small towns and the residents of Randall.
“He was a very generous and intelligent person, who was a big help to the Council in making decisions pertaining to the residents of Randall,” said Noss.
Council member Jim Chyba said that when he joined the council four years ago, Adamski was a wonderful mentor who showed him all there was to learn. Chyba said Adamski was an all around great guy who was giving and considerate to others.
Adamski also spent 25 years as a volunteer firefighter for the City of Randall. Council member Jeff Wright said he had just joined the department as Adamski was getting ready to retire. He responded to one of his first fires with Adamski by his side.
As a veteran, Adamski was a lifelong member of the Flensburg American Legion, who will conduct a military rites.
While he spent much of his time serving the community, Adamski also loved to be outdoors. Fishing, hunting or tinkering in his yard, Adamski was always keeping busy.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Home will hold a visitation service for Adamski Sunday, March 22, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a burial service will be held the following morning at 11 a.m. at Minnesota Veterans Cemetery.
