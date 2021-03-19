The city of Randall will soon have more power over its electricity.
The City Council voted unanimously, Wednesday to purchase three reclosers for a total of $3,262.70. A recloser works as a high-voltage circuit breaker that can be shut off if problems occur. The reclosers which currently control the city’s power belong to Minnesota Power.
“Right now it’s kind of a hassle because whenever we work on the system we have to call Minnesota Power,” said Maintenance Supervisor Patrick Kalis. “They go and reset their reclosers, which feeds part of their system and ours. If we can get something that we can switch, we can do it on our own versus having to get them guys to do it, wait until they do it, give us a call to say it’s switched.”
The current reclosers — which are located on a utility pole just south of the Casey’s gas station on U.S. Highway 10 — have to trip three times before they kick out. The new system would allow city crews to essentially flip a switch once to shut down the system for maintenance. It would then just flip the switch back to “auto,” which would put it back to where it needed three trips to shut down.
Kalis got quotes on two different systems, one that can be reset from the ground and another that would require a city maintenance crew member to go up in a bucket truck to flip the switch on a utility pole. The system that allows access from the ground would cost $13,921.20 for all three, while the second would be $3,626.70.
Kalis said the more expensive system was “top of the line,” on which crews could get information such as voltage sags or spikes from the ground. They are also oil-less and work on a vacuum switch. The less expensive system would be much like what the city uses now other than having the one-shot option.
“In an outage situation, or any time you go out and work on it, there’s a little bit of time invested driving over there, setting the truck up and going out there and doing it,” Kalis said. “I personally feel that we don’t need to go with the higher end stuff. We have a pretty simple system.”
The Council initially discussed purchasing the reclosers at its December 2020 meeting. At the time, it considered purchasing the more expensive system as a matter of convenience and safety for city crew members. The money saved from purchasing the less expensive system will leave funding in the budget for equipment such as high-voltage testers — which the city does not currently own — and plastic cover-ups for employee safety.
Randall City Manager Matt Pantzke said, regardless of which system it chose, the city would have to put in a roadway as an access point to get to the reclosers. It would be a 12-foot-wide, 80-foot-long roadbed that would allow the city’s maintenance trucks to gain access.
“Right now, if we had to go out there and change them if one failed, or do anything on it, our truck would be buried up to the frame,” Pantzke said. “There is no access. It’s just — drive off Highway 10 through the ditch and say a prayer on your way in.”
Council Member Mary Venske asked if, since the access road would be on Highway 10, if MnDOT would be responsible for funding it. Pantzke said the city would have to pay for it because it is the only entity that has anything to gain from it.
The less expensive recloser option would leave money in the budget to pay for the access road and the equipment purchases.
“I’m in favor of following Pat’s recommendation, because he’s the one that has to do the work on it, so he’s the one that’s most comfortable with either one of them,” said Mayor Dan Noss.
Randall City Council Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Randall City Council:
• Received the 2020 financial audit report from Jon Archer of Schlenner Wenner and Co. There were no causes for concern and the audit went smoothly, according to Archer;
• Heard public comment from Harry Miller in which he asked the city to extend gas and sewer lines to his new home on the eastern edge of town. City Manager Matt Pantzke said staff would look into the feasibility of a utility extension;
• Entered a closed session to discuss a constituent concern involving specific law enforcement personnel. The resident asked the Council to discuss his issues with law enforcement;
• Approved a $500 donation to the Green Prairie Park Fund;
• Received an update from Widseth Smith Nolting about the preliminary engineering report it is conducting for future public improvement projects;
• Approved a three-year contract at $6,750 per year with Clarke for mosquito spraying;
• Approved a resolution of support for Little Falls’ half-cent local option sales tax to build a community recreation facility; and
• Discussed and expressed approval for starting a City of Randall Facebook page.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at Randall City Hall.
