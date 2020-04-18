The Randall City Council announced Wednesday that the city wide cleanup days and the city garage sale coming up in May would be canceled or postponed until further notice. This is due to social distancing restrictions amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Many cities are still holding cleanup days, but Randall’s servicer, Long Prairie Sanitation, canceled all cleanup days until further notice. City Manager Matt Pantzke said he spoke with the county public works director and it was recommended the city of Randall reschedule the cleanup day to the fall.
The Council decided to announce a new cleanup date in September.
In other business Wednesday, the Randall City Council:
• Appointed Mary Venske to fill Gerald Adamski’s seat until the November election;
• Passed a resolution declaring a city-wide COVID-19 emergency;
• Reviewed and approved a bid to purchase a new natural gas odorizer for $20,980;
• Approved the construction project for the city-owned liquor store to replace paneling and add other updates; and
• Announced that the computer installation in City Hall will be finished Friday April 17.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is Wednesday, May 20, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.