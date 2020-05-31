With the coffee brewing, Margie Peterson, co-owner of the Randall Café in Randall would open the doors at 5:30 a.m. The mornings were usually busy with workers from different local farms and businesses to swing by the café for breakfast.
Local people, many of whom were retired, met at the café in the morning to socialize with one another, hear the latest gossip and shake dice with whoever rolled the lowest number having to pay for the coffee.
Truck drivers from near and afar and other traveling folks enjoyed sitting down for a meal.
“It was steady business throughout the day,” Peterson said.
But since Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered restaurants, bars, art galleries, museums and other small businesses and organizations to close, March 16, the café has been empty. No customers, no brewing coffee pots, the sound food sizzling in the kitchen or the conversations heard from the customers. All that’s left are the memories and the glimmer of hope to one day open its doors again.
While restaurants and other business in the food industry were allowed to provide curbside pickup under the order, Peterson said she realized it wasn’t financially feasible for her to remain open.
When the café was open, its utility bill alone averaged about $1,400 in comparison to about $400 per month now when it is closed. In addition, if she had stayed open, she would have had the additional cost of paying wages. Before the closure, she employed two full-time and two part-time employees, along with herself and her brother, Gary, who co-owns the business.
“I just didn’t think we could make enough money at it,” she said.
As the café is located next to a truck stop and Subway, Peterson said it was also easy for people to find their to-go food there.
“We haven’t been open for a while now. My customers are gone, but they keep asking me when we’ll open. I keep answering, ‘As soon as we can,’” she said.
Initially, it looked like restaurants would be able to serve people inside their establishments provided they kept strict infection control and kept customers social distanced. As a result, Peterson blocked off every other booth area, took out a few tables and cleaned the place rigorously. However, when it came down to it, restaurants and other food venues were only allowed to seat customers outside — an option that doesn’t work for many businesses in rural Minnesota, including the Randall Café. It is a decision Peterson is very frustrated with.
“It makes me feel mad. They tell us what we have to do, we do it and then they change their minds. It keeps getting more farfetched every time they come up with something,” she said.
Serving food outside is not an option for The Randall Café, Peterson said. Many customers have also told her that they wouldn’t consider eating outside and she doesn’t blame them. The café is surrounded by a variety of environmental factors that would make customers’ dining experience less than pleasant. After all, the café is surrounded by the truck stop, a railroad, a gravel pit operation, Highway 10 and a cow-calf operation.
What also frustrates her is that while they were ordered to close the business, they are still required to pay in unemployment and other payments.
“They just take it directly out of your account. How are you supposed to pay them when you have no income? How are you supposed to pay your bills?” she said.
Peterson said she isn’t sure how much longer they will be able to survive as a business while being closed. Some days she considers giving up, but then she thinks about what the café means to her local customers and the community. For many, it has been their place to connect with others and for that very reason, she is holding on to hope that one day they will be able to open.
Not working is a new concept to Peterson. She has worked since she was 15 and this will be her first “vacation” in the last 50 years, she said.
Since the closure, she has cleaned her house from top to bottom three or four times. Not that it really needed it, but it gave her something to do, she said.
